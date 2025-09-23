Patrick Stewart's Favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Is An Emotional Rollercoaster
While "Star Trek: The Original Series" defined the pop culture landscape of the 1960s, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" helped to define 1980s pop culture with captivating Borg storylines and the commanding presence of a crew that included the friendship of Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).
Longtime fans have their favorite "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes, and that includes Stewart, who told the subreddit r/IAmA that his favorite episode is Season 5's "The Inner Light," which is also amongst Looper's top picks. "It was a beautiful script, which for me was almost entirely located away from the Enterprise– and its crew! And because I was given the chance to perform what Picard would have been like if his life experience had been different," said u/sirpatstew, adding that his son, Daniel Stewart, is also in the episode.
"The Inner Light" centers around Picard's consciousness as he is transported to another planet outside of Federation space, allowing him to escape the responsibility he feels as a captain by stepping into the shoes of a man living within a picturesque community while he and his wife grow their family. It's an episode that allows Picard to reflect on his present and regret his past while creating a future that he wishes he had. It also shows us something else about the confident captain that fans may not see coming.
The Inner Light suggests that Picard lost hope in Starfleet
At the beginning of Season 5, Episode 25, "The Inner Light," Captain Jean-Luc Picard is on the bridge of the USS Enterprise with an unzipped uniform jacket, which is odd for someone who always looks so polished and professional when leading his crew. It's a small detail that lets us know that Picard is possibly tired of his job, which could be why the Ressik community of the planet Kataan chose to transport him to their home via probe.
That probe transports Picard into the body of Kamin, a man who awakens from a fever with his wife by his side. While Picard doesn't want to play this role at first, he realizes that he could get used to the life of a family man. It becomes an experience that he doesn't want to leave, even pleading when he realizes that things are taking a dangerous turn for his people. However, the residents of Kataan tell Picard that they chose him because they believe that he can share their story with the universe. They want their community to be remembered. Upon hearing this confession, Picard starts smiling and seems to remember why he joined Starfleet in the first place, which allows "Star Trek: The Next Generation" to side-step a major shakeup on the Enterprise.
The Inner Light helps inform the events of Star Trek: Picard
The beginning of "Star Trek: Picard" suggests that Captain Picard has tried to regain a sense of the quiet lifestyle he enjoyed on Kataan, and the series' third season adds that Jean-Luc Picard is still pursuing the idea of a family. The first episode of "Star Trek: Picard," "Remembrance," opens with Picard enjoying life on his family's vineyard in rural France. The scenery could be compared to Kataan, due to its vast landscape and a house that could blend into Kamin's community. However, Picard still craves the adventure of his Starfleet days. That need for excitement is what put family on the back burner for Picard after his previous revelations in "The Inner Light," but in "Star Trek: Picard," his travels will eventually lead him to the family he's hoped for.
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" often hinted at a romance between Picard and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and "The Inner Light," adds weight to that when Picard automatically clings to Dr. Crusher after awakening her from the probe in the premiere of Season 3. "Star Trek: Picard" also quickly puts the revelation that Picard is the father of Dr. Crusher's son, Jack (Ed Speleers), in its second episode. Eventually, "Star Trek: Picard" gives a definite answer about their relationship, wrapping up one of the biggest questions fans had about "The Next Generation," and offering Picard a second chance at the family he always wanted.