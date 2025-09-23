Patrick Stewart's Favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Is An Emotional Rollercoaster

While "Star Trek: The Original Series" defined the pop culture landscape of the 1960s, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" helped to define 1980s pop culture with captivating Borg storylines and the commanding presence of a crew that included the friendship of Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

Longtime fans have their favorite "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes, and that includes Stewart, who told the subreddit r/IAmA that his favorite episode is Season 5's "The Inner Light," which is also amongst Looper's top picks. "It was a beautiful script, which for me was almost entirely located away from the Enterprise– and its crew! And because I was given the chance to perform what Picard would have been like if his life experience had been different," said u/sirpatstew, adding that his son, Daniel Stewart, is also in the episode.

"The Inner Light" centers around Picard's consciousness as he is transported to another planet outside of Federation space, allowing him to escape the responsibility he feels as a captain by stepping into the shoes of a man living within a picturesque community while he and his wife grow their family. It's an episode that allows Picard to reflect on his present and regret his past while creating a future that he wishes he had. It also shows us something else about the confident captain that fans may not see coming.