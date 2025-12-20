10 Times That Star Trek Revisited Old Episodes

"Star Trek" has produced more television episodes and movies than most franchises you could name. Across nearly 60 years, it's seen multiple high-profile revivals with several distinct eras of stories, and each generation of "Star Trek" stories has become beloved and iconic in its own way. More than many other franchises, "Star Trek" has also been retrospective, with a fondness for its own past and a deep appreciation for everything that has come before. Thanks to its embrace of sci-fi tropes, too — including some of the best time travel stories in the franchise — this has often led to episodes that directly revisit classic installments from that past.

Over the years, "Star Trek" has gone back in time, sometimes literally, and revisited, retold, or otherwise reconceived old episodes, and one might be surprised at just how often they've done it. In fact, some of these revisitations have become iconic and beloved in their own right, a testament to the quality of writing and cleverness of scripts that rewove old tales into new ones. So focus the deflector dish and emit an inverse tachyon pulse, because we're opening a spatial fissure and setting a course for a look back at 10 times "Star Trek" revisited older episodes, from the original "Star Trek" series to today.