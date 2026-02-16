What The Cast Of Solar Opposites Looks Like In Real Life
"Solar Opposites" has often been seen as a sister series to "Rick and Morty." It may have never ascended to the same pop cultural heights, considering that there were never incidents of fans going nuts inside McDonald's locations and screaming lines from the show. But maybe that works in its favor, since "Solar Opposites" was quietly cranking out great episodes in the background. Anyone who enjoys science fiction or copious celebrity references will find something to enjoy here.
An untold truth of "Solar Opposites" is that it was originally supposed to go to Fox before the networked passed on it. It landed on Hulu in May 2020 and ran for six seasons before coming to a close in October 2025. During that time, fans could enjoy the zany antics of the Opposites (yes, that's their real last name). And throughout the show's time, it managed to pull some serious talent in behind the scenes.
Some voices will sound familiar if you watch enough adult animated shows, but others are actual movie stars (one even won an Oscar). If it's always bothered you that you could never seem to place one of the voices on "Solar Opposites," let this list be your guide.
Terry - Thomas Middleditch
Terry on "Solar Opposites" is pretty much the polar opposite of the other character Thomas Middleditch is best known for — Richard Hendricks on "Silicon Valley." Richard is incredibly intelligent yet also very timid; he often needs people to vouch for him, especially early in the series when he develops the Pied Piper app. Meanwhile, Terry is impossible to ignore. After the Opposites family arrives on Earth, he takes a liking to human culture, regularly wearing t-shirts that sport some kind of pop culture-related joke.
Following "Silicon Valley," Middleditch largely turned his attention to animated roles. In addition to "Solar Opposites," the actor can also be heard on "Amphibia," "Big City Greens," and "Dream Corp LLC." But he's known to appear in films as well. We bet you never realized an actor from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" was also in "Solar Opposites," as Middleditch plays Sam Coleman, Monarch's Director of Technology.
Middleditch often plays roles where he's the smartest guy in the room. It's nice to see him break free of his "Silicon Valley" constraints and go completely bananas voicing a wild card like Terry.
Korvo - Dan Stevens
The following slide includes references to domestic violence.
"Solar Opposites" was created by Mike McMahan, who also worked on the sci-fi comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and Justin Roiland, who rose to prominence by making "Rick and Morty" alongside Dan Harmon. In addition to making the show, Roiland also voiced many characters, including Korvo, the ornery adult figure within the Opposites family who wants to complete the mission of terraforming Earth.
In 2023, accusations of domestic battery came against Roiland by a former girlfriend, and Adult Swim promptly dropped him from "Rick and Morty." His other series followed suit, including "Solar Opposites," which meant all of his parts had to be recast. Dan Stevens was brought in, who has a noticeably different voice from Roiland, but the show got creative with the change. At the beginning of Season 4, Terry accidentally throws a dart at Korvo's throat, and with a voice-fixing ray, they heal him while also giving him Stevens' distinct British accent.
Stevens doesn't have a ton of comedic work outside of "Solar Opposites." Like Middleditch, he's in Universal's Monsterverse as Trapper Beasley in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." He also played the Beast in Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast," and he had the titular role in the heady FX series "Legion." But after "Solar Opposites," Stevens may want to consider doing more goofy comedies.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Jesse - Mary Mack
Terry and Korvo brought two replicants with them to Earth, with Jesse, voiced by Mary Mack, filling the role as the precocious daughter, choosing to identify as a girl. Like Terry, Jesse has become enamored with Earth's pop culture, and she tends to be more attune to things like trends and social standing in high school.
Mack didn't have a ton of voiceover experiencing before getting on the "Solar Opposites" ship. She played Zaffy on an episode of "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and had a small role in the "World War Z" video game.
Mack's primarily known for her stand-up comedy. She's released numerous albums, the first of which — "Either You Wake Up Or You Don't" — came out in 2007. She brings a folksy, Midwestern type of vibe to her material, but she's not putting on a voice for Jesse. That's how she really sounds like, so it can be fun to listen to her old stand-up albums and pretend it's Jesse offering her thoughts on strange Earth customs.
Yumyulack - Sean Giambrone
If Jesse's like Terry, then Yumyulack — voiced by Sean Giambrone — takes more after Korvo. He's a bounty hunter (or at least he wants to be), and he has a bit of a short fuse. Whenever someone annoys or mildly inconveniences him, he'll shrink them down to the size of a bug and put them in a terrarium where they're forced to defend themselves against various dangers.
Giambrone got his big break when he was still just a teenager himself. He landed the role of Adam Goldberg on the sitcom "The Goldbergs," which ran for 10 seasons on ABC and ended in 2023. Adam is the show's nerdy narrator and protagonist, who can be a bit self-centered at times — not unlike Yumyulack. Although it seems many fans enjoy Yumyulack's sociopathic nature, as he's something of a fan-favorite.
Giambrone's also had voiceover roles in "The Emoji Movie" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." The same year he joined the cast of "Solar Opposites," he also began voicing Ben on the Netflix animated series "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" and its follow-up series, "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory."
The Pupa - Sagan McMahan
In order to terraform Earth, the Opposites have brought along a Pupa from their homeworld. Once it matures enough, the Pupa will grow massive and transform the entire planet into a replica of Shlorp. But first, it goes through many changes, including a new color practically every season. The Pupa largely acts like a small toddler, making it appropriate that its voiced by a literal child, Sagan McMahan.
That last name isn't a coincidence. Sagan McMahan is the son of the series' co-creator Mike McMahan, although in the show's first season finale, the Pupa's voiced by Liam Cunningham. But in every episode after that, Sagan's doing all the work, which often involves spouting off random phrases like "Paw Patrol" and "I like Lightning McQueen."
McMahan naturally doesn't have a bunch of credits to his name yet. There's even the question of whether he'll continue acting. But if his father needs another voice for a future show, we imagine he'd call on his son once again.
A.I.S.H.A. - Tiffany Haddish
At least for a little while, the Opposites are trying to repair their ship so that they can get away from Earth, which Korvo criticizes in every opening title sequence. The ship actually has a mind of its own, and it takes the form of A.I.S.H.A., voiced by Tiffany Haddish. She usually doesn't get much to do other than remind the aliens not to exploit some odd piece of alien technology. But she did get her own spotlight episode with Season 4's "The Mobile AISHA Emitter," where we see her try to find love.
Haddish is a natural fit for "Solar Opposites," given her comedic background. After one-off roles in a bunch of sitcoms and some stand-up comedy, Haddish found a much wider audience thanks to a hilarious turn in 2017's "Girls Trip."
She became incredibly in demand after that, starring in films like "Night School," "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," and "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Haddish has expressed her delight in playing A.I.S.H.A., telling Entertainment Weekly, "As someone who's been self-diagnosed and professionally-diagnosed with ADHD, I enjoy being the voice of reason."
Cherie - Christina Hendricks
The Opposites get the major storylines, usually trying to rectify whatever terrible situation was caused by one of their sci-fi gadgets. However, a lot of "Solar Opposites" fans wished the Wall B-plot received more screen time. When Yumyulack's terrarium is first introduced, you might not think too much about it. But as the series goes on, you realize there's an entire epic saga taking place inside as residents battle political corruption and religious idolatry. And much of this storyline centers on Cherie, a Benihana waitress Yumyulack shrank because there was shrimp in the food she served him.
Cherie's voiced by "Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks. With all the comedic talent within the primary voice cast, it's funny how the B-plot gets a ton of distinguished talent from film and television to fill out these secondary characters.
Cherie quickly learns the law of the land within the Wall and eventually gives birth to the first child born tiny, Pezlie. This becomes crucial in the show's final season, when everyone attempts to return to their normal size, but Pezlie can't. Hendricks knows how to thread the needle between drama and comedy between films like "Drive" and "The Neon Demon" and sillier projects like "Bad Santa 2."
Tim - Andy Daly
When Cherie first enters the Wall, she's saved from a group of scavengers by Tim (Andy Daly). Tim takes her under his wing, and the two form a romantic relationship, as he becomes Pezlie's father. However, Tim betrays Cherie at the end of the first season so that he can become ruler of the Wall, stabbing her and forcing her into the dreaded backyard.
Daly has quite the comedic pedigree, as he's shown up in a variety of comedy shows, like "MadTV," "The Office," "Modern Family," and "Silicon Valley." It was only a matter of time until someone realized Daly had the chops to lead his own show, and that's what happened with Comedy Central's "Review." Daly plays the lead character, Forrest MacNeil, a professional critic who agrees to review any life experience his fans have for him, often leading to dangerous and socially-fraught situations. While Daly's certainly funny with Tim on "Solar Opposites," he also gives the character some real pathos as he considers the weight of his actions.
Halk - Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown broke all of our hearts on "This Is Us," but the actor knows how to get silly, too. He joined the voice cast of "Solar Opposites" in Season 2 as part of the Wall storyline. He plays Halk, a former story editor for "Bones" who becomes one of Cherie's allies when she seeks to depose Tim, now the tyrannical ruler inside the Wall.
Brown might play a hero on "Solar Opposites," but he can get villainous when he wants to. He's part of the voice cast on "Invincible" as the multiversal threat Angstrom Levy. He also had a small role in 2018's "Black Panther" and was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in "American Fiction."
Sadly, Halk dies in Season 3 falling into a pit while battling a mosquito to save Cherie. It was such a great character to lose, but Brown hasn't been short on work. After his stint on "Solar Opposites," Brown made waves as special agent Xavier Collins on "Paradise," a part that earned him an Emmy nomination for lead actor in a drama series.
Glen - Kieran Culkin
You'd think one overarching B-plot with the Wall storyline would be enough for a single animated sitcom. However, in Season 3, Terry and Korvo send their neighbor Glen (Kieran Culkin) into space so that they don't get in trouble for shooting him in the foot. After this, Glen goes on an epic space quest where he becomes a SilverCop, then a fugitive resolved to take the SilverCops down from the inside. This includes changing his identity so that he resembles a giant dog, taking on the name Dodge Charger.
Culkin joined the "Solar Opposites" cast in 2022 while he was in the middle of filming "Succession," a role that earned him an Emmy. Three years later, Culkin won an Oscar for his work in "A Real Pain," playing a free-spirited yet unstable man who leans on his cousin for support during a Jewish heritage tour.
From Culkin's public persona, it's easy to see how he can handle comedy. He's sarcastic most of the time, so playing characters like Glen probably comes second nature to him.
Mrs. Frankie, Nova, and Pezlie - Kari Wahlgren
Kari Wahlgren literally has hundreds of voiceover credits to her name, easily making her one of the most prolific voice actors working today. She even has to keep a reference sheet so that she can track what all of her various characters sound like. She's played several prominent roles on "Rick and Morty," including Morty's love interest Jessica, so it's probably no surprise to see her pop up with various roles on "Solar Opposites," too.
She's been a part of the show from the very beginning, playing Mrs. Frankie in the show's first episode. It's obvious from the start Mrs. Frankie doesn't like the aliens, and she's regularly trying to get Jesse and Yumyulack in trouble. She also voices Nova, Halk's wife, in the Wall storyline, in addition to making baby noises for Pezlie.
Wahlgren has far too many credits to even begin listing here. But when asked by Pop City Life about her favorite part, she was very diplomatic with her response: "I usually think the character I love the most is whatever I'm working on at any given moment." It's funny to think that at one point, her favorite role ever was the foul-mouthed Mrs. Frankie.
Principal Cooke and Funbucket - Rob Schrab
Rob Schrab is a man of many talents. Along with Dan Harmon, he created Channel 101, a monthly film festival where aspiring filmmakers can create a five-minute pilot for a web series, and if they win, they get to continue making it. This is how Harmon came into contact with Justin Roiland, who went on to make "Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites." Schrab voices various characters on the show, including Principal Cooke, who's having an affair with Mrs. Frankie, as well as Funbucket, a monster character from a TV show Terry and Korvo want to befriend.
Schrb's acting work extends from "Yo Gabba Gabba!" to "The Sarah Silverman Program," but he does a lot more than act. He's a writer and producer for various TV shows, and he's also directed episodes of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" and "Community." At one point, he was even attached to direct "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," but reportedly left the project due to creative differences. But even without that, Schrab has helped shape the modern comedic landscape.