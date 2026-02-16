What The Cast Of Solar Opposites Looks Like In Real Life

"Solar Opposites" has often been seen as a sister series to "Rick and Morty." It may have never ascended to the same pop cultural heights, considering that there were never incidents of fans going nuts inside McDonald's locations and screaming lines from the show. But maybe that works in its favor, since "Solar Opposites" was quietly cranking out great episodes in the background. Anyone who enjoys science fiction or copious celebrity references will find something to enjoy here.

An untold truth of "Solar Opposites" is that it was originally supposed to go to Fox before the networked passed on it. It landed on Hulu in May 2020 and ran for six seasons before coming to a close in October 2025. During that time, fans could enjoy the zany antics of the Opposites (yes, that's their real last name). And throughout the show's time, it managed to pull some serious talent in behind the scenes.

Some voices will sound familiar if you watch enough adult animated shows, but others are actual movie stars (one even won an Oscar). If it's always bothered you that you could never seem to place one of the voices on "Solar Opposites," let this list be your guide.