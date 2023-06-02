Every Taylor Sheridan Show Has The Exact Same Problem

To Taylor Sheridan, television shows are like Pokémon badges, and he's very close to completing his set.

Sure, the hierarchy of power in the "Yellowstone" universe is about to change now that Kevin Costner is seemingly exiting the show, but there are still plenty of other stories Sheridan is in the middle of telling. Currently available to watch are two other gruff and grim eras of the Dutton dynasty, "1883" and "1923," and there's also the Jeremy Renner-starring "Mayor of Kingstown" and Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King."

Sheridan has more on the way, however. Yet to make their arrival to your watchlist are "Special Ops: Lioness" starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, and "Lawman: Bass Reeves" starring David Oyelowo in another extension of the Dutton timeline. Given Sheridan's success rate, even non-fans have to admit he's doing something right with his shows. Even so, there is one frustrating constant that Sheridan's worlds always share — one issue that pops up, over and over again, from series to series.

From the doorstep of the Dutton home to the prison gates that Mike McLusky spends so much time avoiding, every show seems full of lawless men answering to no one, even if said lawlessness goes against all rhyme, reason, or normal legal consequences. As a result, when Sheridan is letting egos clash or burly guys shed a single tear, he's overlooking a recurring issue that, if rectified, could make his work better than it already is.