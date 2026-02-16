15 Most Disturbing True Crime Documentaries Of All Time, Ranked

This article contains discussions of child abuse, mental health, and sexual assault.

Over the past several years, true crime has become more popular than ever in all sorts of forms, from films based on true crime stories to fictionalized TV shows about famous murderers to long podcasts dissecting (pun very much intended) some of the grisliest crimes in human history. So when it comes to true crime documentaries, which aim to capture the most "real" version of any given salacious story, which are the very best?

While we implore you to check trigger warnings on each and every one of these documentaries, as they address everything from state violence to devastating child abuse to sexual assault. Still, if you want to learn the real stories behind some of the most disturbing headlines, give these 15 must-watch true crime documentaries a try — as these are some of the very best found within the ultra-popular genre.