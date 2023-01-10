Patton Oswalt Thinks Bo Burnham Is The Future Of Comedy

When Bo Burnham released his first comedy EP, "Bo fo Sho," in 2008, he was just a teenager with a YouTube account and a dream. Patton Oswalt, meanwhile, was already a comedy veteran by then, having been a fixture on screens and in comedy clubs since the 1990s.

While some nascent internet stars never quite break through to the IRL realm, Burnham has staked out a career for himself as a thoughtful satirist and director. In 2018, he helmed his first feature, "Eighth Grade," and in 2021, he released the Emmy Award-winning "Bo Burnham: Inside," a claustrophobic document from the early days of the pandemic.

Patton was an immediate and passionate supporter of the special, tweeting, "I'm so happy to be in a creative field that includes people like @boburnham. Someone who always fearlessly pushes the boundaries of the form, and gives everyone the breathing room to [be] creative & imagine better." Now, Oswalt has doubled down on his praise of the comedian.