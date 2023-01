Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Patton Oswalt Thinks Bo Burnham Is The Future Of Comedy

When Bo Burnham released his first comedy EP, "Bo fo Sho," in 2008, he was just a teenager with a YouTube account and a dream. Patton Oswalt, meanwhile, was already a comedy veteran by then, having been a fixture on screens and in comedy clubs since the 1990s.

While some nascent internet stars never quite break through to the IRL realm, Burnham has staked out a career for himself as a thoughtful satirist and director. In 2018, he helmed his first feature, "Eighth Grade," and in 2021, he released the Emmy Award-winning "Bo Burnham: Inside," a claustrophobic document from the early days of the pandemic.

Patton was an immediate and passionate supporter of the special, tweeting, "I'm so happy to be in a creative field that includes people like @boburnham. Someone who always fearlessly pushes the boundaries of the form, and gives everyone the breathing room to [be] creative & imagine better." Now, Oswalt has doubled down on his praise of the comedian.