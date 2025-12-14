12 Best True Crime Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The release of Truman Capote's book "In True Blood" — and its subsequent movie adaptation — was a watershed moment in the history of the true crime genre. This movie may as well have been ripped from the headlines. It tells the story of Perry Smith (Robert Blake) and Dick Hickock (Scott Wilson), two real-life men who tried to rob a farmhouse and then — when things went wrong — murdered an entire family. Shot entirely in black-and-white, "In Cold Blood" will most certainly chill your blood. The film is eerily calm, and its characters are disturbing in their casual attitude toward the crime they are about to commit — and yet, in spite of this, you can't help but be invested in their fates.

The original trailer for the film emphasized just how much the actors resembled the real people, and looking at them side-by-side, it's easy to agree with that assessment. As well, seven of the jurors in the courtroom scenes were played by the actual jurors who sat in on the real trial of Smith and Hickock. What's more, director Richard Brooks insisted on filming in the same gas stations where the killers stopped and the same farmhouse where the Clutter family was murdered. If that's not commitment to realism, then we don't know what is.

Starring: Robert Blake, Scott Wilson, John Forsythe

Director: Richard Brooks

Runtime: 2h 14m

Rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV