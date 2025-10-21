5 True Crime Shows Like Murdaugh: Death In The Family You Have To Watch On Hulu

In June 2021, Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The two came from the exceedingly wealthy Murdaugh family. Maggie was married to lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who, it transpired, had engaged in a litany of financial crimes from wire fraud to money laundering until he murdered his wife and son. His reason, according to prosecutors, is that he wanted sympathy as his financial crimes began coming to light.

Murdaugh's subsequent trial and conviction became a national obsession. Podcasts materialized around analyzing the case, which had everything a true crime aficionado could want: A family that seemingly had it all was still deeply troubled, with one man taking unspeakable action against the people he was supposed to love most. HBO Max launched a documentary series surrounding the case called "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty," and Netflix has its own show on the case, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," which left out some details. And now, Hulu has its own dramatized version of these events titled "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" that's blown up on the streaming platform.

Despite the grisly nature of the Murdaugh murder case, people can't help but be drawn to it. Audiences these days crave a real look at the darker sides of humanity, and it doesn't hurt that Hulu's "Murdaugh" features exceptional performances from Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke. If you think you can stomach it, here are some other true crime shows like "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" (both dramas and documentaries) that you can find right now on Hulu.