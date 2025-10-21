5 True Crime Shows Like Murdaugh: Death In The Family You Have To Watch On Hulu
In June 2021, Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The two came from the exceedingly wealthy Murdaugh family. Maggie was married to lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who, it transpired, had engaged in a litany of financial crimes from wire fraud to money laundering until he murdered his wife and son. His reason, according to prosecutors, is that he wanted sympathy as his financial crimes began coming to light.
Murdaugh's subsequent trial and conviction became a national obsession. Podcasts materialized around analyzing the case, which had everything a true crime aficionado could want: A family that seemingly had it all was still deeply troubled, with one man taking unspeakable action against the people he was supposed to love most. HBO Max launched a documentary series surrounding the case called "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty," and Netflix has its own show on the case, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," which left out some details. And now, Hulu has its own dramatized version of these events titled "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" that's blown up on the streaming platform.
Despite the grisly nature of the Murdaugh murder case, people can't help but be drawn to it. Audiences these days crave a real look at the darker sides of humanity, and it doesn't hurt that Hulu's "Murdaugh" features exceptional performances from Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke. If you think you can stomach it, here are some other true crime shows like "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" (both dramas and documentaries) that you can find right now on Hulu.
The Act
Patricia Arquette is no stranger to Hulu crime series, as she previously starred in a true crime hidden gem on Hulu called "The Act." The series follows the real-life case of Dee Dee Blanchard (Arquette), who convinces everyone that her daughter, Gypsy-Rose (Joey King), has a rare illness. Over time, Gypsy-Rose becomes aware of the abuse she's suffered at her mother's hands, and, wanting to escape into freedom, she convinces her boyfriend, Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy), to kill her mother so that they can fully be together.
It's a condition known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy in which someone feigns illness within another so that they'll be completely dependent on them. The real-life case sparked national attention due to the conversations surrounding it, with Gypsy-Rose having endured years of abuse prior to concocting the plan to kill her own mother. In 2015, she was sentenced to a decade in prison, but she was released after serving seven years. She became something of a social media sensation and even got a Lifetime docuseries titled "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup" that chronicled her post-incarceration life.
"The Act" does an excellent job of taking you inside the minds of this mother and daughter duo. The gradual revealing of information — showing just how far Dee Dee went to keep up the lie and how much she personally benefitted — is very well-paced. You really feel like you understand Gypsy-Rose when she decides to enact her plan, even if you don't agree with it. It's a nuanced series that forces you to contend with your own morality and what you would be capable of if backed into a corner.
Under the Banner of Heaven
True crime and religion intersect in "Under the Banner of Heaven." The Hulu miniseries is based on the real 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter, who were killed by her two brothers-in-law, Dan (Wyatt Russell) and Ron Lafferty (Sam Worthington). Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), who's a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, investigates the case to bring those responsible to justice, all while contending with a crisis of faith.
Looper spoke with Garfield exclusively about "Under the Banner of Heaven," and the actor revealed how excited he was about the project, particularly because it gave him a chance to play against type. "The character is a much more internal stoic kind of human being than I've been playing," Garfield explained. "He's pretty far from a televangelist or a flamboyant musical theater writer or an angsty superhero. [He's] a very internal, solid, ordinary, centered dude."
Audiences aren't lacking when it comes to true crime media, but "Under the Banner of Heaven" explores unique themes compared to most. It examines the ideological differences between faith and fanaticism. Pyre and his family show the good that can come from teaching others to be good people, but when taken too far, it can lead to people committing heinous acts, believing what they're doing is for the greater good. That's the main thrust of this critically acclaimed true crime drama series.
Web of Death
The internet's fascination with true crime has deepened over the past decade, for better or worse. There are certainly problematic aspects of people finding entertainment within actual murders, but another factor to consider is how the internet has helped authorities solve various crimes. That's the hook with the ABC News docuseries "Web of Death," which is available on Hulu.
It's an episodic series, so each installment focuses on a new crime and the team of online sleuths who helped crack the case. For example, the first episode involves the disappearance of lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare and how local authorities gave up. But it was due to the diligence of hardworking true crime aficionados that they discovered documentation linked to Dee Dee Moore in buying his old home. Shakespeare's body was eventually found, and Moore was convicted of the crime.
The show depicts the advantages of crowdsourcing new information. The cops may not know exactly where to look, but someone online with enough time on their hands can dig deeper into a possible link and crack a case wide open. The docuseries gives these people the spotlight they deserve, and it shows how not all true crime podcasters are solely interested in monetizing others' deaths — some actually want to help make a difference and see justice served. It's no wonder that we're getting more and more TV shows that were based on podcasts.
Killing County
"Killing County" is a three-part documentary series that opens with the death of Jorge Ramirez Jr. at the hands of police officers. While the official story that came from the police made it sound like a justified officer-involved shooting, Ramirez's family had a lot of questions. Things grow more complicated when looking at other mysterious deaths within the Bakersfield, California area, including that of David Silva. As the series goes on, it reveals a pattern of abuse and killing swept under the rug by the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff.
"Killing County" was released in 2023, the year that just so happened to contain the most officer-involved killings the United States had ever seen. In years gone by, the general populace may have been willing to give cops the benefit of the doubt if they said they believed their lives were in danger. Now, people know to question these stories if not everything seems to add up. And, due to the widespread use of smartphones, many of these incidents are now recorded. That's not only great for justice, but also for those who love true crime shows, as viewers can watch the footage and make up their own minds about what's transpired.
Many true crime series have a tendency to focus on murders between lovers, family members, and friends. However, it's important to watch the watchmen, as it were. "Killing County" tackles a different kind of subject matter than what we usually see within this genre, and, hopefully, it encourages more docuseries around the subject, because it's a gripping watch. If you loved "Murdaugh: Death in the Family," you're bound to enjoy "Killing County."
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
When it comes to true crime, few figures loom as large as the Zodiac Killer. He's been linked to at least five murders in Northern California in the late 1960s, and it's very possible he was responsible for more. He became a larger-than-life monster due to the cryptic messages he would send to the media, but he always eluded capture — it's only because of eyewitness accounts that we know he's a man. His exploits were chronicled in the David Fincher film "Zodiac," which remains one of the best detective movies of all time. To this day, no one is entirely sure who he is, but Gary Stewart gets featured in the FX docuseries "The Most Dangerous Animal of All" to make the case that the Zodiac Killer was Earl Van Best Jr. — his father.
Stewart provides ample evidence to back up his theory, with the smoking gun being that his biological father looked an awful lot like police sketches depicting the Zodiac Killer. Is Stewart onto something? Maybe, but that's up to you as a true crime buff to decide on your own. The Zodiac Killer has loomed large over true crime and detective fiction for decades, but "The Most Dangerous Animal of All" provides a different perspective. It's not a fictionalized account or recreation of what transpired during those fateful years. More than anything, it's one man's journey to learn more about his identity, which keeps things captivating in addition to the aspects related to murder.