10 Worst Episodes Of Yellowstone, Ranked

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" isn't the first major project he's written. That honor belongs to 2015's "Sicario." Still, the Western series has arguably become the most well-known project on his resume. The show follows John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), a generational cattle rancher living in Montana.

Alongside his family, Dutton is constantly dealing with people trying to take his land; from major corporations to the Native Americans living on the Brocken Rock reservation. It makes for a dramatic narrative as he does whatever is necessary to stay on top, which includes calling in favors with politicians, taking political office himself, and using the family "train station" for the most recalcitrant foes.

"Yellowstone" is filled with drama and intrigue and is best described as a Western mob show. You do what John says, or else — and if John helps you out of something, you're indebted to him for life. With that kind of energy, it should mean every episode is a hit, but that isn't the case. Out of 53 episodes, these are the worst of the bunch — from poor season premieres to lackluster finales.