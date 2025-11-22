10 Most Annoying Yellowstone Characters, Ranked

There isn't a bigger western television series these days than "Yellowstone." Sure, "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" were the longest-running, but in terms of sheer, modern-day popularity, none touch Taylor Sheridan's neo-western epic. Beginning in 2018, "Yellowstone" launched not just a franchise, but an entire brand that audiences have thronged to like a herd of cattle. But despite the appeal of its wide-open Montana spaces and Kevin Costner standing around in them, not every character in Sheridan's overly soapy horse opera is the belle of the ball. In fact, some are downright annoying.

Irritating characters are a hallmark of any good story. There are villains we love to hate, heroes who sometimes make frustrating choices, and side characters who are often the butt of the joke. But when it comes to straight-up annoyances, one is enough, let alone several. Unfortunately for "Yellowstone," the neo-western features more bothersome characters than audiences likely bargained for. From leading ladies to recurring cowboys, if the boot fits, those are probably the characters you can't wait for the show to cut away from.

Of all the "Yellowstone" cast, these 10 characters are the most annoying of the wild bunch. Of course, this isn't to say that the actors portraying them are bad. Only that the characters themselves often came across as less than desirable. Guess that's what happens when Taylor Sheridan is the only one writing for the show.