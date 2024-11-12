How Yellowstone Got Rid Of John Dutton & What It Means For The Final Season

Contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5B, Episode 9 — "Desire is All You Need"

And so the curtain draws closed on the reign of John Dutton (the exiting Kevin Costner). The ranching patriarch and Governor finally meets his doom in "Desire is All You Need" — and it's a controversial conclusion that points toward the next phase of the series.

It's revealed in the first 10 minutes of the episode that John has died. His body is found in the Governor's mansion on the bathroom floor, and he was shot in the head. While authorities decline to reveal a specific cause of death, "Yellowstone" mainstay Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) immediately blames Jamie (Wes Bentley) for their father's passing. Beth, naturally, has thought that Jamie deserves to die for a very long time. She gets Kayce (Luke Grimes) on board and they plot a way to get evidence and eventually kill him.

But Jamie's actually innocent in this case — his shark of a girlfriend, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), is the one who had the hit ordered as a result of a previous conversation they had about taking John to the train station. A preview trailer that covers the entirety of the rest of Season 5, which aired after "Desire is All You Need," suggests Sarah and Jamie will make up. But it looks like the rest of the season is headed toward an undeniable flashpoint.