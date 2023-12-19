Yellowstone: What Exactly Is The Train Station?

As "Yellowstone" fans may recall, the reason that the location of the train station was chosen by previous generations is that it happens to fall in the middle of different state police jurisdictions. With this in mind, the hope is that even if the bodies are discovered, no one could be sure which state they came from, and thus, it would be a complicated process to figure out which department is even meant to investigate the murders. Though it may seem like just a fictional detail in the show, the body-dumping ground is inspired by a real-life location at the edge of Yellowstone National Park. Known as the "Zone of Death," the area falls between the jurisdiction of three states and the federal government, making it nearly impossible to prosecute people for breaking the law while there.

While most men who are taken to the train station don't return, one character has been lucky enough to reach the side of the highway and live to tell the tale. When Kayce (Luke Grimes) is ordered to take Walker (Ryan Bingham) to the train station, he takes pity on the ex-con and decides to let him go, so long as he never shows his face anywhere nearby again.

Of course, this is discovered by Rip and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) when they happen by a bar a few hours away and hear Walker playing one of his songs from the stage behind them. Though Walker again survives this brush with death, he is taken back to the ranch, where the others can at least keep an eye on him.