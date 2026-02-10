KPop Demon Hunters Cast: What The Actors Look Like In Real Life
While the singing talent behind "KPop Demon Hunters" have occupied most of the spotlight since the film's release, the speaking voices are likewise deserving of attention. Ranging from established stars to career voice actors, the excellent ensemble that make up "KPop Demon Hunters" are experienced in everything from comedy to horror to drama.
One of the best aspects of the casting is the mix of American and Korean actors. As the movie takes place in South Korea and is heavily rooted in the country's culture, having a cast who fully identify and resonate with the material was essential. Many of the characters even resemble their vocal performers, either in appearance or personality, adding an extra layer of authenticity and intrigue. Regardless of how closely they resembled their animated counterparts, the cast fit their roles like a glove. With all that out of the way, here is what the voices of "KPop Demon Hunters" looks like in real life.
Arden Cho (Rumi)
Upon seeing her in the flesh, "Teen Wolf" faithfuls will immediately recognize Arden Cho, the voice of Huntrix leader Rumi, as Kira Yukimura on the MTV series, a teen girl who discovers her innate powers as a "kitsune," or fox spirit. Kira begins the series as introverted, but as she comes into her identity as a shapeshifter, she gains self-esteem to truly hone her powers. Cho's "Teen Wolf" arc made her an excellent choice for Rumi; both characters experienced similar journeys of self-acceptance in order to harness their supernatural power for good.
Cho has appeared in other films and TV series like "Chicago Med" and the Netflix live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender," but she has passions outside of acting. She is a singer who has done various covers and original releases on her YouTube channel. In addition, Cho is a pretty good poker player, winning prize money in major tournaments as recently as 2024.
May Hong (Mira)
May Hong played the statuesque, fashion-forward dancer Mira in "KPop Demon Hunters." Like Mira, Hong is the tallest member of the group at 5'10". The actress has a fairly short filmography on account of her successful modeling career — she's modeled for luxury brands like Telfar and Gucci, and walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. Thus, she was a fitting choice for Mira considering the character was inspired by South Korean model Ahn So Yeon.
While "Demon Hunters" was Hong's film breakout, she did appear sporadically on television in the years leading up to the movie. Over the last six years, Hong had brief stints on "Broad City," "High Maintenance," and "Fantasmas." She also had supporting roles in two miniseries: the Elliot Page led "Tales of the City" on Netflix and "Full Circle" on HBO Max. She's currently filming another K-pop centric movie entitled "Perfect Girl" alongside her "KPDH" co-star Arden Cho.
Ji-young Yoo (Zoey)
Zoey's signature short bangs are an aesthetic she shares with her voice actress, Ji-young Yoo, who has worn the hairstyle off and on since 2018. At 5'3", she is the shortest of the three main actresses, much like her character.
Only in her mid-20s, Yoo has a modest filmography, with only a handful of roles currently under her belt. She most notably starred as Megan in the film adaptation of the "Until Dawn" video game in April 2025. Before that, she had lead roles in the 2023 indie film "Smoking Tigers" and the 2024 Amazon Prime miniseries "Expats," the latter of which also starred Nicole Kidman. She's also done voice acting work in the Korean series "Sweet Home" (as the English dubbed voice) and Cartoon Network's "We Baby Bears." Her distinct valley girl accent lends itself to the liveliness of her animated characters, and Yoo would be smart to take on more voice acting roles.
Ahn Hyo-seop (Jinu)
Jinu is probably the character that most resembles his voice actor physically. Ahn Hyo-seop has the winning smile, cool guy haircut, and charm of Jinu's Saja Boys persona. Ironically, the actor has released music previously, though his singing voice was not used for the film.
Looking at Hyo-seop's resume, it's clear that "KPop Demon Hunters" was a breakout role for him; in fact, it was his film debut. Prior to "KPDH," he starred in various K-drama series including "Abyss," "Dr. Romantic," and "Lovers of the Red Sky."
He's no stranger to playing the romantic lead, starring in an installment of the "Three Color Fantasy" series in South Korea entitled "Queen of the Ring." He has an upcoming project called "Sold Out on You," a Korean workplace romcom set to debut on Netflix sometime in the spring. At only 30 years old, Hyo-seop looks to have a bright future ahead of him.
Yunjin Kim (Celine)
Rumi's guardian Celine was voiced by Yunjin Kim, best known for her South Korean film and TV appearances. One major series Western viewers may recognize her from was the hit ABC series "Lost," where she played Sun-Hwa Kwon, the wealthy Korean heiress and wife of Jin. Between "Lost" and "KPop Demon Hunters," Kim starred alongside Alyssa Milano in ABC's "Mistresses." In it, Kim played a psychiatrist having an illicit affair with one of her patients.
In Korea, she is most known for starring in the 1999 spy thriller "Shiri" as Lee Bang-lee. Most recently, she had a recurring role in the Netflix spin-off to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" entitled "XO, Kitty" in 2023, as well as a brief appearance in the ABC drama "Station 19." It's unclear what role she might play in the forthcoming "KPop Demon Hunters" sequel, but one would assume Celine would have some thoughts about the newly-formed Honmoon.
Healer Han (Daniel Dae Kim)
Healer Han was voiced by none other than Hollywood icon Daniel Dae Kim. The glasses on the character are reminiscent of the spectacles Kim occasionally wears when he's not acting.
Kim has managed to book memorable leading parts across three decades. In fact, depending on your age, you might associate him with a certain role over others. He was Jin in the critically acclaimed series "Lost" in the 2000s (making "KPDH" a reunion with his TV wife), Detective Lt. Chin Ho Kelly in "Hawaii Five-O" in the 2010s, and now Fire Lord Ozai in the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" in the 2020s. He's dabbled in voice acting prior to "Demon Hunters" as well, with recurring roles in "The Casagrandes" and "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." Whether a fantasy animation or high stress drama, Kim is able to alter his commanding voice to fit the personality of whoever he's playing -– even a hokey doctor.
Ken Jeong (Bobby)
Huntrix's manage, needed to be a bit silly and clueless to keep from foiling the world-saving girl group. When the plot calls for an eccentric oddball like Bobby, Ken Jeong is your guy. Jeong is best known for his roles in "Community" as nuisance Ben Chang and in the "Hangover" films as vibrant Chinese gangster Mr. Chow.
Based on the popularity of those two projects alone, he is etched into comedy history. But that barely scratches the surface of Jeong's many credits. Among his other successful comedies include "Knocked Up," "Role Models," and "Crazy Rich Asians." He also sports a sizable voice acting resume, with guest appearances on TV series and films such as "Bob's Burgers," "BoJack Horseman," "Despicable Me," and "Scoob!" He even had his own short-lived sitcom from 2015 to 2017 called "Dr. Ken," a fictionalized reference to Jeong's real life status as a doctor.
He's currently a panelist on the popular FOX competition series, "The Masked Singer."
Lee Byung-hun (Gwi-Ma)
Before he was the fiery villain Gwi-Ma in "Demon Hunters," Lee Byung-hun was the bad guy in another Netflix juggernaut: "Squid Game." He was Hwang In-ho, the antagonist at the top of the Squid Game food chain also known as the Front Man. In-ho doesn't meet his demise in the ending of "Squid Game" like Gwi-Ma does in "KPDH," but Byung-hun brought the same coldness.
However, before his two Netflix hits, Byung-hun was a well-established actor in South Korean film and television for well over two decades. If you're big into K-dramas, you might be interested in some of his past work including "Iris," "Mr. Sunshine," "Our Blues," or "Concrete Utopia." Byung-hun's biggest American role was as the ninja Storm Shadow in the "G.I. Joe" movies featuring Channing Tatum.
Most recently in 2025, he had the lead role in the Korean black comedy thriller "No Other Choice."
Joel Kim Booster (Romance Saja)
Joel Kim Booster may not seem like the obvious pick to play Romance Saja, but if you look at his work, it actually makes perfect sense. A stand up comedian for over a decade, he was the creative force behind the 2022 Hulu Original romantic comedy "Fire Island." Before "Heated Rivalry" was stirring the mushiest emotions with audiences, "Fire Island" opened the doors for gay romance in mainstream media. Booster even received two Emmy nominations for the movie.
Booster's previous voice work includes minor roles in "Big Mouth," "Bob's Burgers," and "American Dad!" In front of the camera, the comedian has also appeared in shows like "Search Party," "The Great American Baking Show," and "Industry." Currently, you can find him on the Apple TV series "Loot" as Nicholas, and hosting both the Bravo reality series "Love Hotel" and the dating podcast "Bad Dates." Love is always on his brain, that's for sure.
Alan Lee (Mystery Saja)
We will never know if Mystery Saja resembles his voice actor Alan Lee due to those blinding bangs. Nevertheless, voice acting was no mystery to Lee when he accepted his role in "KPop Demon Hunters" His resume is chock full of credits from video games and the English-dubbed versions of various anime. In the gaming realm, he was Shang Tsung in the hugely popular "Mortal Kombat 1" and Roland in "Triangle Strategy."
Lee has provided voices for supporting characters in many popular anime from the last decade. He's played Makoto Edamura in "Great Pretender," Suiryu in "One Punch Man," a Dondenkai Boss in "Sakamoto Days," and Gladion in "Pokemon Masters EX." Outside of anime, he's had a recurring role as Oliver Chen in the Disney animated series "The Ghost and Molly McGee" as Ollie Chen." Most recently, he was featured in the Season 3 premiere of "Jujutsu Kaisen."
SungWon Cho (Abby Saja)
Abby Saja is voiced by internet personality SungWon Cho, also known as ProZD to his nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.
He's been voice acting since he was a teen, playing different characters in radio plays with his friends. He started making short-form video content in the hope that it would lead to grander acting opportunities -– and it paid off. He became "internet famous" on Tumblr and Vine in the 2010s doing short comedy skits and roleplaying with his signature deep voice. Once Vine shut down, he transitioned to YouTube, where he still posts regularly.
His popularity on the platform landed him various voice acting jobs in video games and television, including FL4K in "Borderlands 3," Holst Sigiswald Goneri in "Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes," and Ratatoskr in "God of War: Ragnarok" Cho is also no stranger to Netflix, having voiced the seal Sagwan in Season 3 of "Beastars" a coming-of-age fantasy anime.
Danny Chung (Baby Saja)
Danny Chung's Baby Saja only has one speaking part in "KPop Demon Hunters" (a monotone "goo goo gaga"). But his lack of talking is balanced out by his singing on each Saja Boys song. In fact, he is the only actor in the cast that is both the speaking and singing voice for their character. His hip-hop style and swagger was obviously vital for Baby Saja's personality.
His role in the movie looks to be a one-off, as he doesn't seem to have any other acting credits. Before and after "Demon Hunters," Chung's focus has been music. He has been a songwriter and A&R (Artist & Repertoire) executive of The Black Label for years. The label is most known for producing Grammy-nominated artist Rosé. Chung used his artist recruitment skills at the label for the benefit of "KPDH" — his connections are what helped Audrey Nuna land the role of Mira's singing voice.