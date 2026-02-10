KPop Demon Hunters Cast: What The Actors Look Like In Real Life

While the singing talent behind "KPop Demon Hunters" have occupied most of the spotlight since the film's release, the speaking voices are likewise deserving of attention. Ranging from established stars to career voice actors, the excellent ensemble that make up "KPop Demon Hunters" are experienced in everything from comedy to horror to drama.

One of the best aspects of the casting is the mix of American and Korean actors. As the movie takes place in South Korea and is heavily rooted in the country's culture, having a cast who fully identify and resonate with the material was essential. Many of the characters even resemble their vocal performers, either in appearance or personality, adding an extra layer of authenticity and intrigue. Regardless of how closely they resembled their animated counterparts, the cast fit their roles like a glove. With all that out of the way, here is what the voices of "KPop Demon Hunters" looks like in real life.