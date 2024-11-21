What Kind Of Doctor Is Community's Ken Jeong In Real Life?

Ken Jeong became a household name in the 2000s, but he's been acting and doing stand-up comedy since the 1990s. He moved from New Orleans to Los Angeles in 1995 to pursue his dream. Although he began with dramatic roles in "Crossing Jordan" and "The Shield," he also appeared in many comedies, such as "Two and a Half Men." His big break finally arrived with the memorable role of Dr. Kuni in "Knocked Up," which led to more work via "The Hangover," where he played the deliciously wicked Mr. Chow (a part he went on to play in both sequel films). From Chow's SUV, he rose to "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," where he played Jerry Wang. Then he became former Spanish professor Señor Chang in "Community."

It was his time at Duke University that urged Jeong to join the acting game. "By the time fall semester sophomore year rolled around, I was just like, 'Maybe I'll just try an intro to acting course.' Once I took that acting class, it was immediate. I was in love with acting, in love with comedy, no doubt. I was smart enough to be a critical thinker and just, 'What are my chances?' and that it would be frustrating. So, I was weighing all these pros and cons. It wasn't just following your gut and your dream. It was really also applying critical thinking as well. It was hard, but again, I was only 18. It was really, really tough," he admitted to the Duke University Magazine. Jeong is so loyal to Duke he still does alumni activities with the university.