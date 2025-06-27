Squid Game Season 3 Ending Explained: Who Is The Ultimate Winner?

Obviously, we have to talk about the two-time Academy Award-winning actor — who's regarded by many as one of our best living performers — who shows up right at the end of "Squid Game." After finishing up with the show's other characters, we see Front Man being driven through Los Angeles only to see Cate Blanchett, clad in a crispy suit with her hair pulled sharply back, playing the traditional game of ddakji that Gong Yoo's Recruiter in South Korea used to get players into the games. (It involves throwing and hitting pieces of red and blue paper, and the Recruiter's job is to keep the downtrodden subject involved as they make higher and higher bets and then basically strong-arm them into the game when they can't afford to pay up.) Blanchett, like the Recruiter before her, slaps the unhoused man she's targeting in between each turn, and it certainly seems to set up a future where perhaps Blanchett will play a new recruiter. When you add in the news that David Fincher, one of Hollywood's most revered directors who worked with Blanchett on 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," is apparently developing a spin-off of "Squid Game" set in the United States, it seems to point to the fact that Blanchett could potentially be the next face of the budding franchise.

So why Blanchett? "We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing," Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum in an article about this unbelievable cameo. "And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did." Hwang continues, "If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story."

Lee Byung-hun, for his part, described this final shot as "truly an ending that fits the [show's] name" before continuing: "Personally, I interpret it as, despite all of the noble efforts of so many people, the world still continues as it was before." That is, at the end of the day, the devastating truth ... these games will likely continue on as long as they can. So what of the Front Man's future?