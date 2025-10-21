KPop Demon Hunters Sequel: Everything We Know So Far

After becoming the most-watched Netflix original movie of all time, it's no surprise that audiences are clamoring for more "KPop Demon Hunters." The movie's popularity has transcended the small screen, with real world music hits that have shattered industry records. As of this writing, Huntr/x's signature song, "Golden," has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for over three months, topping the chart for nearly half that time. The single is even certified Platinum by the RIAA. It's clear that audiences simply can't get enough Huntr/x.

Although Sony initially had their reservations with the project (more details on that below), the film's potential should have been obvious from the start. K-pop is an internationally popular music genre that has been gaining traction in the U.S. over this decade. On top of that, the film's bright, colorful fantasy world and bad guy-slaying heroines sport stylized animation similar to Sony's beloved "Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It stands to reason that "KPop Demon Hunters," with its three young female leads, would resonate hugely with children, young women, and particularly tween/teen girls, an oft neglected demographic in media.

With Oscars buzz abound surrounding the film and its soundtrack, Netflix are in the early stages of developing a sequel. There are a few kinks to work out, but the prospect of continuing the film into an extended franchise is nonetheless exciting. Here's everything we know so far.