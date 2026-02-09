Fallout Season 2's Biggest Unanswered Questions
Every good TV show leaves fans begging for more. The second season of Prime Video's "Fallout" fully leans into that strategy, giving fans dozens of questions that won't be answered until Season 3.
"Fallout" isn't exactly a mystery box show, but there are a ton of mysteries at the heart of the story. In our review of "Fallout" Season 2, we praised the show's ability to build on its source material while also constructing a compelling standalone narrative. The "Fallout" series is highlighting what fans love about the video games, while also creating a multilayered story that fans of all stripes can dig into.
The first season of "Fallout" blew everyone away, and the second raised the bar even higher. The show took fans to the Mojave Wasteland and introduced a slew of characters and plots from the games. People who've been playing "Fallout" since the '90s have some deep insight into what's happening in the TV show, but the brilliance of "Fallout" is how it manages to keep even the most diehard franchise fans guessing. We know you came away from "Fallout" Season 2 with questions, and we're here to lay the foundation for all the fan speculation that's going to take place between now and the premiere of Season 3.
What is Phase 2?
We got to spend less time with the Vault Dwellers this season because their story line split between a few different points of focus. In Vault 33, Norm (Moises Arias) wakes up all the Vault-Tec employees who were in cryosleep. While leading them through the Wasteland, Norm learns that something called Phase 2 was planned for the residents of his vault. Norm doesn't uncover the specifics of Phase 2, but based on what we know about Vault-Tec, it probably isn't a pleasant plan for the vault dwellers.
Back in Vaults 32 and 33, Stephanie (Annabel O'Hagan) and Betty (Leslie Uggams) are in the midst of a power struggle. It seems like Stephanie might have loyalties that lie outside Vault-Tec. When Chet (Dave Register) discovers that Stephanie is a Canadian from the pre-war era, he makes a big reveal to the rest of his vault. The vault dwellers then start demanding answers from Stephanie, who flees to the Overseer's office and pulls out a special Pip-Boy with the logo of the Enclave on it. Stephanie uses the Pip-Boy to demand that someone activate Phase 2, but the season ends before we find out what Stephanie's call means for the vault dwellers.
What happened to the New California Republic?
Amazon Prime's "Fallout" series has remained remarkably faithful to the video game series it's based on, but the show has made some important changes to the lore. One of the biggest differences between the "Fallout" games and the show in its first season is the status of the New California Republic. In the games, the NCR controls a huge amount of territory and functions almost like a pre-war government. The NCR has an army, holds elections, and collects taxes to fund public projects. The first season of the "Fallout" show reveals that Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) dropped a bomb on Shady Sands, the capital of the NCR, and completely destroyed the town.
Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) seemed to be leading a small faction of NCR remnants, but since her death at the end of the first season, fans have been wondering if the NCR still exists as a legitimate faction. Season 2 kept them wondering. In the episode "Profligate," Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) encounter two NCR soldiers maintaining a small outpost in the Mojave Wasteland. According to those soldiers, they've been waiting for reinforcements from the NCR for decades. That certainly makes it seem like the government is entirely gone, but then in the Season 2 finale "The Strip," a whole battalion of NCR soldiers swoops in to save Freeside from a pack of Deathclaws.
Why is Barb in Colorado?
The second season of Amazon's "Fallout" show left fans with multiple cliffhangers, but the one at the end of the Ghoul's story is arguably the most mysterious. Throughout the entire season, the Ghoul Is trying to track down his family. In the pre-war segments of the show, we learn that Barb (Frances Turner) isn't as evil as she appeared at the end of "Fallout" Season 1. She and Cooper actually worked together to undermine Vault-Tec. We don't know everything that happened to them before the bombs dropped, but we have good reason to believe they're still in love.
When the Ghoul finally gets into the management-only vault beneath the streets of Las Vegas, he thinks he is about to come face-to-face with his wife for the first time in 200 years. He finds a cryopod with her name on it, but when he opens the pod, there's only a postcard for Colorado. That card, and a brief note from his wife, completely convince the Ghoul that his family is still alive, but we have no idea why. Barb could have left her cryopod at any point in the last two centuries, but the Ghoul must know about something important in Colorado that would be able to keep her and their daughter alive. The "Fallout" universe is full of science-fiction inventions that can extend life, and fans will be theorizing about which of those could be found in Colorado for a long time.
Who is experimenting on the Wasteland?
In its second season finale, the "Fallout" show made a controversial change to the game's lore that's going to have big effects on Season 3. Hank tells Lucy that the entire Wasteland is an experiment being organized and managed by a secret organization. A quick montage shows us a secret base that's presumably somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, and we also see Stephanie use a special Pip-Boy to communicate with some clandestine group.
This is a rare instance of show viewers and video game fans getting to have different "Fallout" experiences. Anyone who's only seen the show will leave Season 2 wondering what secret group is manipulating the entire Wasteland. Fans of the video games got just enough hints in the Season 2 finale to know that the group is the Enclave. However, the Enclave were "destroyed" in the events of "Fallout 3," so gamers get to wonder how the group survived and who is in charge of them now.
Presumably, the next season of "Fallout" will crack this big mystery wide open. The Enclave has connections to about every character in the show. Plus, the group's interest in the cold fusion device connects all the way back to the very first episode of the "Fallout" show. The odds are good that this is the big question that's going to be fueling the next leg of the show's plot.