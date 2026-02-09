Fallout Season 2's Biggest Unanswered Questions

Every good TV show leaves fans begging for more. The second season of Prime Video's "Fallout" fully leans into that strategy, giving fans dozens of questions that won't be answered until Season 3.

"Fallout" isn't exactly a mystery box show, but there are a ton of mysteries at the heart of the story. In our review of "Fallout" Season 2, we praised the show's ability to build on its source material while also constructing a compelling standalone narrative. The "Fallout" series is highlighting what fans love about the video games, while also creating a multilayered story that fans of all stripes can dig into.

The first season of "Fallout" blew everyone away, and the second raised the bar even higher. The show took fans to the Mojave Wasteland and introduced a slew of characters and plots from the games. People who've been playing "Fallout" since the '90s have some deep insight into what's happening in the TV show, but the brilliance of "Fallout" is how it manages to keep even the most diehard franchise fans guessing. We know you came away from "Fallout" Season 2 with questions, and we're here to lay the foundation for all the fan speculation that's going to take place between now and the premiere of Season 3.