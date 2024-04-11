Fallout Season 1 Ending Explained: The Power Is On - Now What?

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1.

"Fallout" fever has swept the nation faster than you can say "bombs away!" And no wonder — this post-apocalyptic pop culture phenomenon is inspired by the wildly popular "Fallout" video game franchise and takes place in a gorgeous and terrifying retro-future that looks like "Mad Men" meets "Mad Max." Plus, that world is populated by a powerhouse cast unafraid to emote or crack jokes like their lives depend on it.

"Fallout" follows a motley crew of characters fighting for survival in a sharply divided world. A world full of radiation, betrayal, bottle caps, and real hope for a better tomorrow. In that world, just over 200 years have passed since nuclear war seemingly wiped out civilization, leaving behind only flesh-eating ghouls, thieving fiends, and mutant creatures on Earth's surface.

Buried below ground, however, are the descendants of those wise (and wealthy) enough to buy a space in Vault-Tec's vaults, where they live a disturbingly 1950s lifestyle while waiting to repopulate the Earth when the surface is ready for peace. Of course, the season ends by blowing up the idea of what peace means when it's decided on by the corporate few. The finale is satisfying, heartbreaking, and also a total cliffhanger. So crack a Nuka Cola, prepare for radioactive levels of SPOILERS, and read on for the ending of "Fallout" Season 1 explained.