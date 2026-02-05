5 Most Controversial Changes Fallout Season 2 Made To The Game's Lore

Lore never changes. Or, at least when it does, someone tends to get upset. The first season of "Fallout" ended up blowing everyone away, and part of the reason for that was the way the Prime show managed to capture the spirit of the games. It stayed mostly faithful to the established "Fallout" canon and told a genuinely entertaining story that stands on its own.

The ending of "Fallout" Season 1 put the show's main character on the path to Las Vegas. That set the series on a collision course with the mountains of lore from 2010's "Fallout: New Vegas," and fans had to brace themselves for changes. In Looper's review of "Fallout" Season 2, we had plenty to say about what makes the show so entertaining, but that's not everything hardcore fans want in a "Fallout" TV series.

The second season of "Fallout" made some changes to the lore from the games, and fans are likely going to be debating the full implications of them for years to come. Here are the five most controversial alterations that the showrunners decided to make.