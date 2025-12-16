Fallout Season 2 Review: New Vegas Expands The World Without Losing The Fun

Maximus (Aaron Moten) and the Brotherhood of Steel don't have as much focus in Season 2 as they did in Season 1, which is just as well given that their story was never as gripping as Lucy and the Ghoul's. The time we do spend with them here, however, is well spent, with big consequences for what happened to the characters last year and intense implications for the action going forward. Back in the Vaults, Lucy's brother Norm (Moisés Arias) pulls his own big power play as he tries to figure out the dark secrets of his community.

Unlike Season 1, which came out all on the same day for binging, Season 2 is set up as a weekly series releasing one episode at a time. It feels like the season was designed to be digested that way because so much happens in each episode. This is a case where the balance of multiple plot lines comes in handy, because having five different stories going allows each episode to end on the most intense cliffhanger possible. Fans will be talking every week about the crazy things they just watched and speculating about just what's going to happen next.

It's odd that I'm now in a position of speculation, and I'm sure my overall opinions of "Fallout" Season 2 will be colored by how it ends. Some points in the last episode I watched left me with questions about whether certain cynical arguments were being put forth by the show itself or just the characters therein, so I'm not yet ready to make any declarative thematic statements about the season until I've watched it all. What I can say is they have me hooked, and even at its darkest, "Fallout" is still a fun time.

The first episode of "Fallout" Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 16 at 9 pm ET, with new episodes premiering weekly.