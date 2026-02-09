All The 2026 Super Bowl Movie Trailers Ranked
At any Super Bowl party, there will be the diehard sports fans who shout and cheer when their team does something good. And then there will be other who are just waiting for a commercial break to see what new movie trailer comes on. Historically, the Super Bowl has been a great time for studios to showcase the projects they're most excited about going into the rest of the year. But 2026 had one noteworthy outlier.
Marvel Studios skipped this year's Super Bowl, meaning no new material for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" or "Avengers: Doomsday." Maybe Marvel learned its lesson, after last year's "Thunderbolts*" Super Bowl trailer inadvertently spoiled "Captain America: Brave New World."
This year, a 30-second spot in the Super Bowl can cost companies up to $10 million. Maybe Marvel didn't think the price justified the exposure, when they can simply throw a trailer onto YouTube to generate buzz. But other studios clearly still see value in showing off an upcoming movie during the big game. This year, there were plenty of films to get excited about, but still a few trailers that turned out to be duds. Here are all of the 2026 Super Bowl movie trailers ranked by how excited they get us for the film in question.
9. Scream 7
Melissa Barrera was fired from "Scream 7," and Jenna Ortega also dropped out after the pair previously led the past two installments. It's clear that the two actresses, who played sisters in 2022's "Scream" and "Scream 6," were supposed to get some kind of resolution in the next "Scream" film, but that didn't pan out. Now, we pretty much have "Scream: Endgame" coming out with a bunch of actors from past "Scream" films returning ... despite some of them having died previously.
It's hard to get excited about a movie that seems more concerned with fan service than a good story, and the "Scream 7" Super Bowl trailer doesn't do much to assuage any fears. We get some Ghostface carnage while he torments Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) over the phone. It seems Ghostface has an old score to settle with Sidney, and the trailer ends with someone telling her, "This is going to be fun." But that's not just any voice — it belongs to Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), one of the original Ghostfaces from the first "Scream."
It's something of a baffling choice to have a disembodied voice be the final selling point of a big horror movie. How many people watched the "Scream 7" trailer and had no idea that it was supposed to be Stu? There's still the question of how Stu is even alive after dying, although it's possible his voice was reconstructed using AI to further torment Sidney. The trailer feels like the very definition of "reheated nachos," to borrow some Gen Alpha parlance, and it's hard to get excited over a Plan B.
8. The Mandalorian and Grogu
Well, there's something to be said of creativity. It was speculated that although Marvel would be sitting out of the Super Bowl, Disney would still have a presence with "Hoppers" and "The Mandalorian and Grogu." But it's safe to say no one expected this.
You'd be forgiven for assuming you were about to see an ad for a new car or Coca-Cola. The commercial opens with a snowy landscape, but then you realize it's not reindeer pulling a sled. It's four tauntauns, and they're being herded by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The whole thing's set to narration from Sam Elliott saying platitudes like, "The journey never gets any easier, the bond just gets harder to break."
It's hard to call this a proper trailer. We can't imagine this being actual footage from the film (and we'd hope not, given the shoddy green screen). The best you can say is that it's cute, but it's hard to get excited about the actual film when we're not seeing anything new. It basically functions as a reminder that a new "Star Wars" film is finally coming out in theaters on May 22, but will anyone who hasn't kept up with "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ care? Especially after this? Unfortunately, this is destined to stand amongst the worst "Star Wars" trailers ever.
7. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," which is pretty much guaranteed to make over a billion dollars at the box office like its predecessor, keeps things short and sweet for its Super Bowl spot. We knew Yoshi would be part of the movie after he was teased at the end of the first movie. But there's another dinosaur on the block, as we see Yoshi, along with Toad, Baby Mario, and Baby Luigi, interact with a full-blown Tyrannosaurus rex.
Yoshi's roar is no match for the T. rex's, and we see the group run away from it. It's a fun spot, and for fans of the Mario games, it's proof that the movie is pulling from more than "Super Mario Galaxy." The T. rex, specifically the one we see here, is from "Super Mario Odyssey."
From all of the marketing, it seems like "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is going big. We're going to space and adding Rosalina (Brie Larson). There's a T. rex and Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) in the mix. This looks like an utter treat for any Nintendo fan, and knowing that "Super Mario Odyssey" will be incorporated into the plot is probably a big plus for many.
6. Supergirl
Technically, the new "Supergirl" trailer aired during the Puppy Bowl, which is close enough for us. And it's easy to see why "Supergirl" went down that route, as the spot opens with Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) picking up a baby Krypto. There's a rich tradition in recent years of franchises relying on baby versions of popular characters. Baby Yoda, Baby Groot, Baby Mr. Peanut. If you want to make headlines, make a baby version of a character to get people to pay attention.
Baby Krypto is, indeed, adorable, but the new trailer mostly focuses on Kara's tragic past. It largely takes place on Krypton via flashback as Kara explains to Ruthye (Eve Ridley) in the present that Krypton didn't get destroyed all at once.
It's mostly action set pieces we've seen before, notably Kara swinging some kind of structure around her head to take out bad guys. But Baby Krypto is great, and it's a good reminder for anyone who liked "Superman" in 2025 that there's going to be some connective tissue to the new film that seems to take place entirely off Earth. But as anyone who's read "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" — which serves as the foundation for the new film — knows, Krypto's going to break a lot of hearts.
5. Hoppers
Pixar finds itself in an interesting conundrum. Obviously, it cranks out sequels like "Inside Out 2" that perform magnificently at the box office. But its original films typically struggle, like "Elio" flopping at the box office despite being the best science fiction film of 2025. Ideally, "Hoppers," coming out March 6, changes the tide when it comes to Pixar originals.
And honestly, the marketing materials have looked solid so far, with the Super Bowl ad honing in on the film's comedy. It's mostly clips we've seen so far from past trailers, but it quickly explains the film's plot of a girl's brain going into a fake beaver as she infiltrates the animal factions within the woods.
Hopefully, "Hoppers" can ride the "Zootopia 2" wave of people wanting movies with talking animals. It's a cute trailer, even if there is a fairly dark joke of a worm expressing how it loves being alive, only to be promptly picked up by a bird. Maybe that'll be enough to show parents that there will be jokes for them, too.
4. Minions & Monsters
If you only watched the Super Bowl, you would've seen a quick shot of a Minion running toward the screen with the title: "Minions & Monsters." It makes sense studios would try to save some money by offering a quick teaser and telling you to just go online to watch the full trailer yourself. But taking the time to see what the Minions have cooked up this time around is well worth it.
The third "Minions" movie (not counting any "Despicable Me" movies) sees the little yellow guys going Hollywood. They have an idea for a monster movie but need to provide their own monsters, leading to the kid-friendly characters engaging in a little dark magic. We weren't expecting the Minions to try to summon Cthulhu (and wind up with mini-Cthulhu), but it's a killer direction to go in.
It mostly looks like the film will have fun putting the Minions next to a who's who of creatures, from kaiju to mummies (with an obligatory toilet paper joke for good measure). As far as a new "Minions" movie goes, it's a fun enough idea, and the trailer should sell the plot well enough to kids. As far as parents go, hopefully they enjoy random Lovecraft references.
3. The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Prior to the Super Bowl, cinephiles tend to have a good idea of what trailers to expect, thanks to leaks. However, it seems like no one had it on their Super Bowl bingo card that we would get our first look at "The Adventures of Cliff Booth," coming to Netflix.
Not much is known about the film, which was written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, and to be honest, the trailer doesn't reveal much. It seems to pick up after the ending of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with a mention of how Cliff helped Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) fend off some Manson family intruders. But keeping things vague isn't a bad thing though, as it gets a ton of mileage out of pure vibes. We see Brad Pitt return as the eponymous Cliff Booth, and there's a whole new cast of characters he's surrounded himself with. The cast looks absolutely stacked with Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carla Gugino, to name a few.
The best part of the trailer is how any non-family-friendly material has been scribbled out. Cliff's smoking something that we can't see, and any nudity has been blurred out. It's a good way to express how this is definitely a Tarantino/Fincher joint while still being appropriate to air during the Super Bowl. There's even a fun nod to Big Kahuna Burger, a reference to "Pulp Fiction." The ballsiest thing about the ad is that it doesn't even give you the name of the movie. Hopefully, enough people look up "new Brad Pitt movie" on their phones after the big game, because this looks like one worth watching.
2. Project Hail Mary
Looper predicted "Project Hail Mary" could be one of the biggest surprise box office hits of 2026, and its Super Bowl trailer really suggests that could prove true. The first trailer Amazon MGM Studios put out for "Project Hail Mary" was focused on explaining the heady sci-fi concept, clocking in just shy of three minutes. The film sees Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) on a mission to the furthest reaches of space to save humanity from its dying sun.
The "Project Hail Mary" Super Bowl ad still gives a rundown of the plot, but focuses a lot more on vibes. We get some truly stunning shots, courtesy of cinematographer Greig Fraser, of space. That includes one gorgeous look at an astronaut, presumably Ryland, looking at a funky green planet with swirls throughout its atmosphere before the planet's replaced with red dust. We also get more screen time with Rocky (James Ortiz), an alien Ryland encounters who assists him on his mission. And the two seem like they're going to be one of the best cinematic duos of 2026.
Humor, heart, and a big rock alien. That's all you need to sell tickets.
1. Disclosure Day
A new Steven Spielberg movie is always worth celebrating, and Universal Pictures seems to know it has something special with his newest film — "Disclosure Day." Spielberg has crafted some incredible sci-fi epics, like "Jurassic Park," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Minority Report." "Disclosure Day" looks like a return to form for the legendary filmmaker, and it's easily the best Super Bowl trailer of 2026.
The trailer does a great job of keeping plot specifics close to its chest. The spot opens with discussions of government materials getting released to the public, and it's clear these documents have to deal with extra-terrestrial life. There are trippy shots of crop circles seemingly materializing out of thin air in addition to people changing form, as there's a quick shot of a woman changing in a split second to look like Emily Blunt. While we know it's an alien movie, the trailer still keeps a lot of questions open-ended, which is precisely how we like it until it's out in theaters on June 12.
And if all that isn't enough, the trailer ends with a spaceship emerging from clouds. What are these life forms? What do they want, and what have they done to some of the humans already? Anyone who watched the big game who didn't have "Disclosure Day" on their radar is surely looking forward to it now — which is what any good trailer needs to accomplish.