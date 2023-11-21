Scream 7 Reportedly Fires Melissa Barrera Over Controversial Comments

A new report suggests that Melissa Barrera won't be appearing in "Scream 7."

After a decade-long break from the silver screen, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett resurrected Wes Craven's "Scream" franchise with a 2022 reboot. Simply titled "Scream," the slasher pic introduced a new crew of Woodsboro teenagers who are threatened by Ghostface. The reboot puts the focus on Sam Carpenter (Barrera) and her young sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega). Plagued by visions of her late father Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), Sam returns to Woodsboro to team up with old guard Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) to save the town from doom.

Thanks to solid reception from fans and positive box office receipts, a sequel titled "Scream VI" manifested in 2023, which doubled down on Sam and Tara as the new leads of the franchise. Preliminary work on a seventh "Scream" film began this year, with Christopher Landon stepping into the director's chair. It was expected that Barrera and Ortega would return as the Carpenter sisters for the seventh pic.

However Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the slasher franchise, reportedly won't be bringing Barrera back on board for the untitled seventh "Scream" film. According to reporting by Variety, their sources say that Barrera was let go from the movie "due to her social media posts that referred to Israel as a 'colonized' land and floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media, writing: 'Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.'"