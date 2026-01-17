5 Worst Star Wars Trailers Of All Time, Ranked

"Star Wars" geeks love ranking various corners of this franchise from worst to best. It's a fun way to explore so many different eras and aesthetics of its history while making your own opinion known. Sometimes, these discussions focus on the ruthlessness of every major on-screen Star Wars villain. Other times, the discourse will center on the sassiest of Princess Leia's one-liners as a way of appreciating Carrie Fisher's iconic performances. But when talking about important "Star Wars" material, let's not forget about this franchise's various trailers. These are the things that often get people to go to their local theater and spend money on yet another trip to a galaxy far, far away, after all.

This franchise has inspired a slew of unforgettable and downright iconic trailers. Unfortunately, and inevitably, there have also been some major misfires in this department. The "Star Wars" universe is vast, yet certain trailers for this saga severely lack imagination. Ranking the five worst of these trailers, starting from "least worst" and culminating at the absolute nadir of this saga's efforts, shows what happens when the marketing for these films goes through the motions. It's not enough to just slap a familiar logo or alien on a trailer; you have to give it some pizzazz.

These five trailers also make one appreciate the bombast and polish put into the very best "Star Wars" trailers. Lock you S-foils in attack position, because it's time to explore some the worst moments in "Star Wars" movie marketing.