Disney's Animated 2025 Flop Is The Best Sci-Fi Movie You Didn't Watch This Year

Disney has put out some of the best animated movies of all time, especially under the Pixar banner. From early hits like "Toy Story" and "Monsters, Inc." to 2010s classics like "Inside Out " and "Coco," Pixar films rarely miss. However, "Elio" went against that trend, becoming one of many box office bombs in 2025. The film made around $154 million from a reported budget of between $150 and $200 million, and that's before marketing costs, which are usually in the tens of millions. However, don't let the film's poor box office put you off, as "Elio" is the best sci-fi film you didn't watch this year. It's a charming tale about a child whose dreams of escaping to another world come true, leading to an adventure that teaches him some important lessons about life and being human.

The film centers on orphaned Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab), who lives with his aunt Olga (Zoe Saldana, who is usually box office gold) after losing his parents. Olga is an Air Force major who loves her nephew but doesn't know how to connect with him. Elio, meanwhile, has become an isolated child who longs to be abducted by aliens. When he uses a device at Olga's work, aliens actually hear him. He's taken aboard a spaceship and goes to the Communiverse, a place where aliens from different planets convene and share their knowledge. The beings of the Communiverse mistake Elio for Earth's leader, and Elio volunteers to negotiate with the worm-like Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), a warlord who was rejected for inclusion in the Communiverse. Along the way, he strikes up a friendship with Grigon's son Glordon (Remy Edgerly).