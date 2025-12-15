Predicting The Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2026

A new year is almost upon us all, which means it's time to look ahead to what the 2026 cinema scene is preparing to offer up. Already, several promising-looking motion pictures are registering as movies that will blow you away in 2026. On the other hand, there are several upcoming features with so many ominous factors hanging over them that they seem poised to become the biggest box office bombs of 2026. Granted, the 2020s box office scene is so erratic and bizarre that trying to predict what will and won't resonate with audiences is sometimes a fool's errand. A few years ago, could anyone have predicted that "Barbie" and "A Minecraft Movie" would've become such cultural juggernauts, for example?

Even with that reality, though, some under-the-radar 2026 movies are already looking like they could bring in the crowds at movie theaters everywhere. If all goes right, they could become major 2026 sleeper hits, a term referring to moneymakers that nobody expected to become so successful. These films, many of them currently shrouded in total obscurity, vary wildly in what makes them possible 2026 sleeper box office hits. Some have intriguing concepts that could strike a chord with audiences. Others are based on beloved pre-existing properties that have sizable yet underserved fanbases.

Whatever the reason, these are the movies that could prove critical at the box office when "surefire" hits falter. Let's give it up for these 12 2026 movies that could become the year's most notable sleeper hits.