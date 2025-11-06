Every '70s Best Picture Winner At The Oscars, Ranked
While every decade has its fair share of amazing movies, there's no denying that the 1970s were a truly special period for feature films. The decade gave the world "Star Wars," which is enough for most, but there are many more excellent examples of cinema at its finest. There's "Chinatown," "All the President's Men," and "American Graffiti," just to name a few. Still, despite the gravitas of these movies, none of them won the Academy Award for best picture.
The films that beat them are all up there in terms of the best ever made, so the competition was fierce throughout the '70s. When "The Conversation," "Dog Day Afternoon," and "Jaws" lose out on a golden statue, you know the movies that beat them are exemplary. Throughout the '70s, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delivered best actor Oscars to films that remain legendary decades after they first entertained audiences.
Of course, the Academy makes some of the worst mistakes, too, and there are more than a few statue-winners whose victories have been controversial. The movie that won at the 1978 Academy Awards upset plenty of fans by defeating "Star Wars," and that's only one example. Still, every winner from 1970 through 1979 is undeniably important in cinematic history, and they're all rewatchable even when they stray into harrowing territory. Each of these films won best picture, and they're ranked based on an aggregate score from IMDb, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes.
Rocky
Sylvester Stallone collected further fame throughout the 1980s and beyond, but he owes most of that success to 1976's "Rocky." Before this blockbuster project, Stallone had minor parts in television and some films. Despite his freshness, Stallone didn't merely star in "Rocky" as its titular boxing underdog — he also wrote it, earning himself an Academy Award nomination for writing the best screenplay.
"Rocky" received a total of 10 nominations, winning three for best picture, best director, and best film editing. The success of this underdog sports movie spawned a franchise of "Rocky" films (not all of which are good — we ranked them), and there's no doubt it made Stallone a star. "Rocky" had a significant impact on popular culture, especially in Philadelphia. That's where it's set and even partially filmed. There's even a bronze statue of Rocky Balboa holding up his arms at the bottom of the steps leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The movie had stiff competition at the 49th Academy Awards, held in 1977. It went up against "All the President's Men," "Bound for Glory," "Network," and "Taxi Driver," all of which are fantastic. Still, while Rocky Balboa didn't beat Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring, he defeated some serious contenders at the Academy Awards. It cemented Rocky as one of the best characters in film history.
-
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young
-
Director: John G. Avildsen
-
Rating: PG
-
Runtime: 120 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Amazon
Kramer vs. Kramer
Divorce is never a fun subject, but it's something many people experience, making it a part of life. Thus, it becomes a moderately common topic in cinema. There are some exceptional movies about the subject, and one you should not watch with your partner is "Kramer vs. Kramer." The film stars Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep as a divorcing couple. It explores how their actions impact their young son, while handling the complexities of parenting. It also examines the psychological impact of divorce on everyone involved.
While not a fun topic, rest assured that Streep and Hoffman are incredible in this movie. It received nine nominations for the 52nd Academy Awards, held in 1980. It won five for best picture, best actor (Hoffman), best actress (Streep), best director, and best screenplay — both of which went to Robert Benton. The movie's competition included some heavy hitters in "Apocalypse Now" and "All That Jazz," both of which remain equally regarded films.
"Kramer vs. Kramer" wasn't only an Academy Award favorite. It was also the highest-grossing movie of 1979. The film pulled in over $106 million on an $8 million budget, which is impressive. It also received eight nominations at the 37th Golden Globe Awards, winning three for best actor (Hoffman), best screenplay, and best drama. "Kramer vs. Kramer" remains one of the most celebrated movies to tackle its upsetting subject matter, decades after its release.
-
Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Jane Alexander
-
Director: Robert Benton
-
Rating: PG
-
Runtime: 105 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Roku
Patton
"Patton" is a biographical war film celebrating the life and military accomplishments of United States Army General George S. Patton, played here by George C. Scott. It is set during World War II and depicts Gen. Patton's path to victory, the scandals that plagued him, and his penchant for pushing his troops beyond their breaking points to accomplish any objective. The screenplay was co-written by Francis Ford Coppola, and it is an epic portrayal of one of the most important commanders of the conflict.
"Patton" takes liberties with historical events, as all biographical movies tend to, and it summarizes his exploits with entertaining yet harrowing depictions of war. When it was released in 1970, "Patton" became an instant hit, earning 10 nominations for the 43rd Academy Awards, held in 1971. The film took home seven statues for best picture, best actor (Scott), best director, best screenplay, best art direction, best sound, and best film editing.
"Patton's" opening monologue is probably its most beloved scene, as it features the general addressing his troops while standing before a gigantic American Flag. Not only iconic, it has been parodied ever since. Its influence on popular culture continues even today, inspiring cringe politicians and silly homages. Unfortunately, "Patton" also inspired President Richard Nixon in his decision to invade Cambodia in April 1970, significantly escalating the Vietnam War.
-
Cast: George C. Scott, Karl Malden, Stephen Young
-
Director: Franklin J. Schaffner
-
Rating: PG
-
Runtime: 172 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Amazon
The Deer Hunter
War movies can often be exciting. Some are disturbing psychological journeys, though, which is the right description of "The Deer Hunter." The film is easily one of the greatest movies you can watch once and never again, but not because of its quality. The movie comes at the viewer so hard that it can be difficult to sit through. It delves into PTSD in an era when the condition wasn't recognized by the medical community.
The title refers to the leads' love of deer hunting before deploying to Vietnam, and their distaste for it after returning. These hunting buddies went to war in Vietnam, and are captured and subjected to horrific torture. That includes forcing them to play Russian roulette as the Viet Cong bet on whether or not a G.I. will pull the trigger and end their lives. It is not only hard to watch, but tough to imagine. Fortunately, the exceptional cast handles it perfectly, making for an engaging film — if a deeply disturbing one.
"The Deer Hunter" received nine nominations for the 51st Academy Awards, held in 1979. It won five for best picture, best actor (Christopher Walken), best director, best sound, and best film editing. For best picture, "The Deer Hunter" beat "Coming Home," "Heaven Can Wait," "Midnight Express," and "An Unmarried Woman." That was some stiff competition.
-
Cast: Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Christopher Walken
-
Director: Michael Cimino
-
Rating: R
-
Runtime: 183 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Amazon
The Sting
There are great con artist movies, and then there's "The Sting," which is the best of them all. Forget what you think you know about con jobs and sit down for an exciting and hilarious grift. It employs dozens of people to take their target rube for tons of cash, while delivering vengeance upon him — that's "The Sting" in a nutshell. It's also one of two collaborations between the leads, Paul Newman and Robert Redford. The other is the equally iconic "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
There's something satisfying about watching a good grift take on a legitimately bad person, and it is so elaborate, it's hard to believe it will all come together in the end. While the grift in "The Sting" is central, the leads carry the movie. It's not just Newman and Redford's charisma that shines, either, as Robert Shaw's performance is truly memorable.
"The Sting" had a good evening at the 46th Academy Awards, held in 1974, starting the night with 10 nominations. It took home seven statues for best picture, best director, best screenplay, best art direction, best costume design, best film editing, and best music. This was during a competitive year, as several high-profile movies were also in contention. "The Sting" beat "The Exorcist," "American Graffiti," and director Ingmar Bergman's "Cries and Whispers."
-
Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw
-
Director: George Roy Hill
-
Rating: PG
-
Runtime: 169 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Peacock
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
If there's something that any good movie needs, it's a villain to stand against the hero. There are many great examples of this dynamic, like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, or Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling. Often, a good villain can make or break a film. One of the most objectively evil characters to grace the silver screen isn't a fallen Jedi or a former psychiatrist-turned cannibal: It's a nurse working at a mental institution, a woman by the name of Ratched (Louise Fletcher).
"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" is one of those rare movies that blows away almost everyone who watches it. The film's influence can be seen in parodies and homages in popular culture since its release in 1975. Jack Nicholson is the star, and he turns in one of the greatest performances of his lifetime. Still, without Fletcher's stern, disapproving stare as Nurse Ratched, he'd be little more than a troublemaker in an institution. For that alone, Fletcher is remembered for an exceptional performance.
The movie received nine nominations for the 48th Academy Awards, held in 1976, winning five. In addition to best picture, the film received statues for best actor (Nicholson), best actress (Fletcher), best director, and best screenplay. It defeated "Dog Day Afternoon," "Jaws," "Barry Lyndon," and "Nashville" for best picture. Sometimes, standing up to authority pays off; that's "Cuckoo's Nest" through and through.
-
Cast: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Danny DeVito
-
Director: Milos Forman
-
Rating: R
-
Runtime: 173 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Amazon
The French Connection
Gene Hackman worked in Hollywood for over 40 years, building a history of memorable characters, including Lex Luthor in the original "Superman" live-action films. While that's certainly a memorable role, playing Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in 1971's "The French Connection" is likely his most celebrated. The movie is about two NYPD detectives working narcotics and is filled with thrilling action, ensuring wear and tear on many a seat's edge from theatergoers in the '70s.
This is the movie that made Hackman a leading man, as he'd previously played smaller support roles in television and feature films. Since its release, "The French Connection" has been recognized for its cultural significance and influence on popular culture. The American Film Institute placed it on its "100 Years ... 100 Movies" list among the likes of "Citizen Kane," "Schindler's List," and "The Graduate."
"The French Connection" received eight nominations for the 44th Academy Awards, held in 1972. It won five Oscars for best picture, best actor (Hackman), best director, best screenplay, and best film editing. For best picture, it beat out some incredibly good movies, including "A Clockwork Orange," "The Last Picture Show," "Nicholas and Alexandra," and "Fiddler on the Roof." There was a sequel released in '75 with Hackman and Fernando Rey, and, while good, its predecessor stands as one of the greatest thrillers ever made.
-
Cast: Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Roy Scheider
-
Director: William Friedkin
-
Rating: R
-
Runtime: 104 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Fandango
Annie Hall
While Woody Allen is controversial these days (and for good reason), there's no denying that he made some important films during his career. Much of his work from the 20th century is still appreciated today, and the best movie Allen ever directed — out of literal dozens — is easily 1977's "Annie Hall." The film depicts the romance between Allen's Alvy Singer and Diane Keaton's titular Hall. The story is told largely through flashbacks, as Allen employs a then-novel means of breaking the fourth wall.
Using that tactic for one of the film's funniest scenes, he stands in line (with Annie) for a film, while another man loudly holds forth with annoying opinions about the philosopher Marshall McLuhan. In what would be a dream scenario for anyone, Allen pulls the actual McLuhan out from behind a sign to dress down the loudmouth. After McLuhan's surprise cameo, Allen looks to the camera and deadpans, "Boy, if life were only like this." Meanwhile Hall's unique style is all Keaton, and she would influence fashion choices for generations of women with her role.
"Annie Hall" received five nominations for the 50th Academy Awards, held in 1978. It won three in addition to best picture: best actress (Keaton), best writer, and best director, both for Allen, though he lost the best actor statue. The film beat out "Star Wars," upsetting fans across a galaxy far, far away, but it's easy to see why. "Annie Hall" broke new ground, and is still appreciated for its destructive idealism and absurdist take on the need for companionship.
-
Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts
-
Director: Woody Allen
-
Rating: PG
-
Runtime: 93 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Amazon
The Godfather Part II
If you know anything about '70s cinema, you likely know about "The Godfather" films. Masterworks of the decade, the first two would find their way to the top spots of every critic's list. "The Godfather Part II' is as beloved as its predecessor, though its story is presented differently. Flashbacks unveil the early life of Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), as viewers get to see how he reached America, and how he went from nothing to becoming the Don, one of the most powerful people in New York City.
It also shows the rest of Michael Corleone's (Al Pacino) path to becoming his father's successor, following the events of the first movie. Francis Ford Coppola's crime epic about the Corleone family is easily one of the greatest stories ever told, and both films are still studied in film schools around the world. "The Godfather Part II" was equally acclaimed by the Academy, which gave it 11 nominations.
At the 47th Academy Awards, held in 1975, the movie took home six Oscars for best picture, best actor (De Niro), best director, best screenplay, best art direction, and best music. There was competition for the best picture statue, but not even "Chinatown," "The Conversation," or "The Towering Inferno" had a hope of claiming victory over "The Godfather Part II." AFI placed it on its "100 Years ... 100 Movies" list before "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
-
Cast: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Robert De Niro
-
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
-
Rating: R
-
Runtime: 202 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Paramount+
The Godfather
It's hard to imagine a world without "The Godfather." It is not only the top-ranked best picture winner of the 1970s, but also one of the most influential movies of all time. The crime film genre, as it is known today, wouldn't exist were it not for director Francis Ford Coppola's brilliant adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel. Puzo assisted in writing the screenplay, but he is only one of many elements that make this movie special.
Marlon Brando's performance as Don Vito Corleone is iconic. It's been spoofed so many times that even Brando got in on the fun in 1990's "The Freshman." When awards season came around, "The Godfather" nabbed 11 nominations. At the 45th Academy Awards, which aired in 1973, "The Godfather" won only three statues, but they were big ones: best picture, best actor (Brando), and best adapted screenplay.
The film's influence is widespread, and it changed how Italians were depicted in movies. It moved them from stereotypical depictions to more detailed and complex characters, helping to Italianize America's culture. These days, it's hard to find anyone who doesn't know at least one quote from the film, and it is probably Don Corleone's, "I'll make him an offer he can't refuse." Like its successor, "The Godfather" isn't solely entertainment — it's a 2-hour and 55-minute lesson in how to make a cinematic masterpiece.
-
Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan
-
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
-
Rating: R
-
Runtime: 175 Minutes
-
Where to watch: Paramount+