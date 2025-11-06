Every '70s Best Picture Winner At The Oscars, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While every decade has its fair share of amazing movies, there's no denying that the 1970s were a truly special period for feature films. The decade gave the world "Star Wars," which is enough for most, but there are many more excellent examples of cinema at its finest. There's "Chinatown," "All the President's Men," and "American Graffiti," just to name a few. Still, despite the gravitas of these movies, none of them won the Academy Award for best picture.

The films that beat them are all up there in terms of the best ever made, so the competition was fierce throughout the '70s. When "The Conversation," "Dog Day Afternoon," and "Jaws" lose out on a golden statue, you know the movies that beat them are exemplary. Throughout the '70s, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delivered best actor Oscars to films that remain legendary decades after they first entertained audiences.

Of course, the Academy makes some of the worst mistakes, too, and there are more than a few statue-winners whose victories have been controversial. The movie that won at the 1978 Academy Awards upset plenty of fans by defeating "Star Wars," and that's only one example. Still, every winner from 1970 through 1979 is undeniably important in cinematic history, and they're all rewatchable even when they stray into harrowing territory. Each of these films won best picture, and they're ranked based on an aggregate score from IMDb, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes.