How To Watch The Alien Movies In Order

In the nearly five decades that have passed since the 1979 release of "Alien," the terrifying galaxy encompassing Ridley Scott's original film has expanded into a force more formidable than first conceived. What began as one woman's fight against an apex predator in the desolation of space has evolved into a black mirror for humanity's hubris and greed. With nine films to date, a streaming Hulu series, and one award-winning video game later, the mythology of "Alien" has become one of the best developed in the world of science fiction.

First conceived in an era when horror movie sequels tended to be cash grabs squeezing whatever a studio could out of a franchise, the "Alien" saga has seen layers of world-building folded into each new entry, adding depth and dimension to a world ruled by corporatocracy. As Quentin Tarantino opined on Eli Roth's History of Horror podcast, "They had an interesting character with an interesting mythology ... the whole concept of the aliens as a race and who exactly were they and how did they work ... your concept is so good there's room to grow with it."

The best way to watch every movie in the "Alien" franchise to get the most in-depth story explanation is in order of release: