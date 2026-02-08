What The Vampire Diaries Cast Looks Like Today

Based on the book series by L. J. Smith, "The Vampire Diaries" is the supernatural show for an entire generation. Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) is first introduced to vampires when she meets Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), a new guy in school with a secret connection to her. The teen has no way of knowing what's in store for her as she falls in love with Stefan, and then later his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder). It makes for a great love triangle, but who Elena loves is the least of their worries most of the time.

The cast is filled with vampires, werewolves, humans who somehow manage to never become supernatural, witches, and everyone in between. Over time, those lines blur with hybrids, people moving back and forth between species, power loss, and more. Despite this, most of the main characters make it to the end of the series.

If you've been wondering what the cast of TVD has been up to since the show ended in 2017, look no further. Grab a daylight ring or vervain necklace and prepare to head back to Mystic Falls as we give you a look at what the cast looks like today.