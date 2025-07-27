More and more, TV is becoming the medium of choice for adapting young adult novels as networks and streamers discover how perfect the stories are for the small screen. They're full of drama, angst, romance, and mystery, and in 2024, Amazon Prime found its latest smash hit in a series that boasts all of these qualities: "We Were Liars," starring Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Eastman, the daughter of a wealthy, highly respected family.

The Eastmans spend their summers on picturesque Beechwood Island, the most recent getaway celebrating Cady's 16th birthday. But as the summer winds down, Cady is found washed up on the shore suffering from a form of amnesia that leaves her with no recollection of what happened to her. A year later, back on Beechwood Island, Cady sets out to discover just what happened to her and quickly realizes that those closest to her may be hiding secrets from her lost summer.

A twisted tale with plenty of surprises, "We Were Liars" is the latest in a long line of similar, intriguing mysteries. If you've just gotten to the end of the show's first phenomenal season, fret not, because we're ready with a list of the 12 best shows like "We Were Liars" for you to queue up next.