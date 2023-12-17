Who Does Elena End Up With On The Vampire Diaries? It's Complicated

The entire conceit of The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" is the eternal struggle between two hunky brothers: Stefan (Paul Wesley), the more empathetic of the two but with an addiction to human blood, and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), a loose canon with a heart of gold buried deep, deep down. At the end of the day, you can't go wrong choosing either of them. Both have their virtues and pitfalls. But by the end of "The Vampire Diaries," divisive Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) makes her choice — for better or worse.

After turning into a vampire, Elena makes her ultimate choice for Damon. The course of vampiric love doesn't run smoothly, and the two have a lot of twists along the way. She breaks poor Stefan's heart, settling down with Damon, only for him to become trapped in a prison world. Thinking that Damon's dead, she wipes their entire relationship from her memory, which makes things a little complicated when Damon returns, no worse for wear.

Damon even decides to become human for her — a wildly out-of-character move for him — because Elena takes the convenient cure for vampirism. But even as it seems they can sail into the sunset together, tragedy strikes. Dobrev was leaving the show, and to write her off, Kai (Chris Wood) gleefully puts Elena into a mystical sleep. Dobrev only returns in the series finale when Bonnie (Kat Graham) finds a way to revive her best friend. And just like that, Elena and Damon have their happy ending. They grow old together and walk hand in hand into the afterlife.