5 TV Shows Like Boots Streaming On Netflix
Inspired by his own experiences as a closeted gay man in the United States Marine Corps, Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine: One Boy's Journey Through Boot Camp to Manhood" has been adapted into the Netflix series "Boots." While the screen version makes a few key changes — such as shifting the time period, altering characters, and expanding its focus beyond the main protagonist — "Boots" retains the core themes of its source material.
We weren't the only ones who loved "Boots," as it currently sports an impressive 92% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. And it's doing great in the viewership department as well, given that it's been in Netflix's top 10 TV shows since its debut across several countries (via FlixPatrol). A lot of people have clearly been binging it, and it stands to reason that fans are looking for a similar fix after doing so.
While there might not be another show specifically about a gay teenager joining the Marines, there are plenty that center on one or more queer characters in various stages of their coming out process who face similar societal struggles. To make things easier, we're limiting these recommendations to Netflix series, so you don't have to worry about seeing a show here that you like, only to find out it's on a streamer you don't have.
Young Royals
"Young Royals" is set in an elite boarding school that is attended by Swedish prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding). He ends up developing a romantic relationship with his male classmate, Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), which challenges the traditions of both the school and the monarchy. The most obvious parallel between "Young Royals" and "Boots" is that both are coming-of-age stories centered on gay characters who have to reckon with their identities and the strict institutions they find themselves within.
Among the things that "Young Royals" does better than most teen shows, LGBTQ or otherwise is its grounded portrayal of conflict resolution. Whereas most series depict teenagers making some grand gesture of revenge when they are even the slightest bit burned by one of their friends, the cast of "Young Royals" have conversations, find inroads, and settle their disputes in a healthy and productive manner, as seems to be the Gen-Z way. It's also worth noting that "Young Royals" got a lot of praise for its cast not always looking "perfect," allowing its characters to sometimes have messy hair, imperfect skin, and otherwise look more natural rather than like they spent an hour in hair and makeup before each scene.
Elité
Another show that takes place in an educational institution catering to the wealthy and conservative — and is attended by students who challenge those tenets — is "Élite." Set in a fictional upper class high school in Spain, "Élite" initially focuses on three friends who find themselves fish out of water. Only there because of a settlement deal from the construction company that wrecked their previous school, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nádia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herrán) soon become reluctantly drawn into the complicated world of Las Encinas.
Among the large ensemble of "Élite" are what Gay Times calls, "some of television's most beloved queer characters," including the series on its list of the best LGBTQ shows on Netflix. Again, it's not hard to draw a thematic through line between "Boots" and "Élite" given the age of its cast and the culture they find themselves at odds against. One of the things that makes "Élite" a little different from the other recommendations here is that there is also a murder mystery element that develops over the course of Season 1. Additionally, "Élite" lasted for eight seasons — more than double any other show on this list.
Sex Education
Among seeing a title like "Sex Education," many might assume it's a raunchy comedy romp overly reliant on a shallow gimmick. While it doesn't shy away from addressing the sex lives of its cast in comedic fashion, "American Pie: The TV Show" this is not. Instead, "Sex Education" is more about the intimacy issues that teenagers face as they are first learning how to become sexual beings, and how much trial and error — mostly error — is involved in that journey.
Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) happens to have a famous sex therapist for a mom (Gillian Anderson), though her preference for physical relationships rather than emotional ones doesn't do Otis any favors in learning about true intimacy. But it doesn't stop him from following in his mother's footsteps by becoming an amateur sex therapist for his classmates. Among them are people all across the sexual spectrum, with much attention given to queer characters and their unique journeys. While it may not have stuck the landing in its messy, overly busy fourth season, "Sex Education" is still more than worth watching, especially its far tighter first three seasons.
Special
Those who enjoy "Boots" specifically because of its autobiographical nature should definitely check out "Special." It even does "Boots" one better by having the person whose life it is based on play a fictionalized version of himself on the show. Further strengthening that connection, "Special" was also based on a memoir. Ryan O'Connell took his 2015 book "I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves," which centers on his life as a gay man with cerebral palsy, and adapted it into "Special" where he plays Ryan Hayes, who shares similar experiences.
It might be easy to assume that Ryan is depicted as a sweet, kind man who just wants to be loved and to not be treated differently. But much of what makes the show brilliant is its portrayal of Ryan as an extremely flawed person, one who is often mean, selfish, and frequently self-sabotaging. In other words, he's a human being. Ryan frequently clashes with those around him, especially his mother (Jessica Hecht) and best friend (Punam Patel), and O'Connell is not afraid to make it clear that his character is the one in the wrong in many of those interactions. All three actors received well-deserved Primetime Emmy nominations for their performances, while the show itself nabbed a nomination for outstanding short form comedy or drama series.
Heartstopper
Our last recommendation is another coming-of-age gay romance page-to-screen adaptation. Only, in the case of "Heartstopper," the source material was a webcomic that was then released as a physical graphic novel. While its accuracy to the webcomic is a mixed bag, most of what Netflix's "Heartstopper" does to differentiate itself is in service of a better TV show.
Nick and Charlie (Kit Konnor and Joe Locke, respectively) find themselves fast friends when they are seated next to one another. Charlie develops a crush on Nick, but figures his love will remain forever unrequited. But Nick soon finds that he might not be as straight as he once thought when his feelings for Charlie veer into the romantic. Even so, the two don't just immediately begin to date — each has past trauma complicating their budding romance.
Thankfully, said trauma isn't especially heavy. LGBTQ romances deserve to have lighter, breezier watches without the doom and gloom that so often permeates these stories. Sometimes, you just want to see two guys fall in love and smile the whole way through, which is just what "Heartstopper" offers. That said, the show is still ongoing as of this writing, so a surprise sad ending could still be in the cards, but we highly doubt (nor want) it.