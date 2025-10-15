5 TV Shows Like Boots Streaming On Netflix

Inspired by his own experiences as a closeted gay man in the United States Marine Corps, Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine: One Boy's Journey Through Boot Camp to Manhood" has been adapted into the Netflix series "Boots." While the screen version makes a few key changes — such as shifting the time period, altering characters, and expanding its focus beyond the main protagonist — "Boots" retains the core themes of its source material.

We weren't the only ones who loved "Boots," as it currently sports an impressive 92% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. And it's doing great in the viewership department as well, given that it's been in Netflix's top 10 TV shows since its debut across several countries (via FlixPatrol). A lot of people have clearly been binging it, and it stands to reason that fans are looking for a similar fix after doing so.

While there might not be another show specifically about a gay teenager joining the Marines, there are plenty that center on one or more queer characters in various stages of their coming out process who face similar societal struggles. To make things easier, we're limiting these recommendations to Netflix series, so you don't have to worry about seeing a show here that you like, only to find out it's on a streamer you don't have.