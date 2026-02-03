Why Chris Pratt's Mercy Bombed At The Box Office

One of the year's first major box office bombs arrived with Chris Pratt's hollow and soulless sci-fi thriller "Mercy." This feature, about a detective in near future Los Angeles who has just 90 minutes to prove to an AI judge that he's innocent in the murder of his wife, opened to only $10.8 million domestically on a $60 million budget. To date, it's grossed a mere $40.84 million worldwide and is heading for a final global cume beneath $65 million.

The significantly cheaper indie sci-fi film "Iron Lung" opening a week after "Mercy" and then blowing away its box office numbers only reinforced how badly this Chris Pratt star vehicle had done financially. "Mercy's" disastrous sum inevitably leaves people asking "what happened?"

So how did a production go this wrong financially? Turns out there were several problems plaguing this tentpole project from the get-go. Some of it has to do with the subgenre "Mercy" heavily cribbed from. Also in play is the lack of excitement over IMAX "Mercy" screenings as well as Chris Pratt's struggles to establish himself as a reliable leading man beyond the horizons of Marvel and "Jurassic World."

There isn't just one reason why "Mercy" came up short at the box office. For a costly movie to go this haywire financially, a lot has to be rotten to the core. "Mercy" is a warning sign of what future would-be blockbusters shouldn't do if they want to achieve profitability.