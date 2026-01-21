Mercy Review: Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller Is Hollow And Soulless

But there's a problem here, and it's mostly down to who "Mercy" sees as its hero. The character we're supposed to empathize with is thoroughly repugnant, only made virtuous by the fact that he presumably didn't kill his wife. He still abuses alcohol, terrifies his daughter, and admits to breaking things that his wife cherished during an argument because he knew it would hurt her. He's also still an LAPD cop who was a staunch supporter of the new wildly unconstitutional AI court system until he found himself in the hot seat. So when he's framed as the noble but flawed hero of the piece, it's a little hard to swallow. At this particular juncture in time, I have a low threshold of patience for people who want to trample on civil liberties and then get all bent out of shape when their civil liberties are stomped on. By contrast, the "villain" (and I won't spoil who that is here) seems more or less justified in their actions, even if they admittedly take things a little far.

And then there are the murky politics surrounding the use of AI in "Mercy." It seems to want to have it both ways, where it can be a chilling dystopian sci-fi thriller about the dangers of allowing AI to hold too much power, but also at every turn depict it as a veritable godsend for law enforcement. We're supposed to be horrified at the idea of an AI court system that allows a computer to serve as judge, jury, and executioner — and we are, of course — but the AI judge is the only sympathetic character in the entire movie, and "Mercy" seems to be arguing that the computer can be trained to have more empathy. In other words, the AI court system is scary and bad ... but also maybe just needs to be finetuned a little bit before being foisted on the good people of Los Angeles.

Similarly, the idea that LA law enforcement forces everyone to house their entire digital footprint on the city's cloud feels like a tremendous breach of privacy — except that it's the only thing that allows Raven to prove his innocence. "Mercy" does not seem at all interested in addressing any of these inherent contradictions. It pays lip service to the idea that maybe it's not a good idea to have computers running everything when human nuance is crucial, but also ends up supporting the status quo (of a dystopian futurescape) as a necessary evil.