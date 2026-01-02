10 Movies That Were Box Office Hits Despite Terrible Reviews

Ask anyone who follows box office minutiae for a living, and they'll tell you that dollars and quality do not align. The best movies artistically typically don't connect with or get marketed towards the general population. Meanwhile, many of the world's biggest box office movies failed to get glowing marks from film critics and even some moviegoers. Sometimes, glowing reviews help certain films get seen by otherwise non-committed viewers, such as adult dramas released during award season. Many times, though, other factors compel what motion pictures become box office juggernauts.

Ten particular movies stand out as sublime examples of what happens when bad reviews happen to massive hits. Despite garnering horrible responses from critics, they still excelled at the box office for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they were connected to an unbeatable brand name. Maybe they were anchored by a movie star people trusted more than their local newspaper critics. Other times, the undeniable allure of big screen spectacle was enough to get butts in seats.

Whatever happened, these movies had no trouble cleaning up at the box office. What they lacked in critical praise, they more than made up for in the gobs of cash they procured at movie theaters everywhere.