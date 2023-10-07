What Is IMAX & How Does It Change Your Movie Watching Experience?

For decades, audiences have enjoyed watching films in IMAX, a premium format that promises an enhanced viewing experience. However, IMAX screenings are not available in every market. Thus, those who don't have a location near them or haven't been to one of the specialty theaters might wonder what all the hubbub is about with IMAX and why so many film aficionados swear by it.

While many know IMAX auditoriums have staggered seating and larger screens than conventional theaters, with the size being 72' x 50' compared to the standard theater measurements of 50' x 20, what else is different when you go for the premium theater experience? For starters, the audio is completely overhauled to provide the most immersive viewing possible.

"The combination of our perfectly tuned integrated sound system and our precise speaker orientation ensures you can hear a pin drop and be able to tell exactly where it landed," reads a quote from the IMAX website. The film's director oversees this process to ensure it fits their design. The official site also touts its dual projection system and hand-crafted remastering, a "process [that] fully transforms every frame of a film to produce the best possible version of a filmmaker's vision."