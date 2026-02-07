5 Stephen King Adaptations That Were Saved By One Performance

Stephen King's most epic novel, "The Stand," is a post-apocalyptic fantasy novel about good versus evil with a continent-spanning storyline set in the United States that remains after a virus wipes out most of the population. First published in 1978, the novel expanded to more than 1100 pages long with its unabridged 1990 edition — which is why it's pretty easy to understand how this could be a tough book to adapt, especially given the book's extensive "Lost"-like central cast of characters.

The first adaptation, a 1994 made-for-TV mini-series, is still considered by many to be one of King's best adaptations. For fans of the drama, that made it all the more disappointing when the star-studded 2020 Paramount mini-series adaptation absolutely bombed, coming in at a dismal 57% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 25%. Among viewers' litany of complaints about this series, top concerns included frustration with the story's narrative structure and pacing, along with a general sense that many of the novel's characters and themes were mishandled.

Exactly none of that is the fault of the actors, many of whom did a fine job despite not having the best material to work with. But one performance that stands out enough to make the series worth watching despite its many failings was Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman. "He felt like the perfect in between of novel Glen and the legendary Ray Walston from 1994," opined one Reddit user, adding that although Walston would always be the voice they hear when reading the book, "Kinnear stole every scene he was in."