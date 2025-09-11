How Stephen King Feels About His Awful Movie Adaptations

Stephen King is a famously prolific writer, publishing a book just about every year for much of his career. Over his five-plus decades in the spotlight, many of those books — and plenty of his short stories — have been turned into films or TV projects. King adaptations certainly vary in quality — if you're curious, here are the best and worst King movies – and while fans are used to the gamble inherent in watching any given King adaptation, it seems the author himself is quite content with the whole process. After all, he's not the one making the movies.

"I'm not a hard guy to get along with," King told Deadline, insisting that he doesn't mind when filmmakers make his work their own — which might be why some King adaptations bear very little resemblance to their source material. Still, King doesn't mind that, either. Disagreeing with writers who view their own writing as sacred, he said, "I've worked with an awful lot of movie people over the years that I think are very, very smart, very persistent and find ways to get things done. And I like that."

When the bad reviews and disappointing box office numbers occasionally roll in, King is happy to wash his hands of the process. "If it doesn't work so well, I can say, well, they went out and they gave their best shot but I didn't have anything to do with it," he said. "I'm just a bystander in this car wreck."