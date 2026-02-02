10 Hit Shows From The '70s That Nobody Talks About Today

The 1970s were a golden age of television. Many of the biggest shows of the decade are still discussed regularly today, including smash hits like "Happy Days," "Good Times," "All in the Family," "M*A*S*H," "The Brady Bunch," and plenty more. They all left an indelible mark on the decade, cementing our popular imagination of the seventies.

There were also plenty of hit television shows, however, that barely get talked about anymore. While shows like "The Rockford Files" were incredibly popular, they have since fallen out of favor, with much less of a lasting impact as contemporaries like "Columbo" and "Kojak." In January 2026, however, NBC announced that they would be rebooting "The Rockford Files," a show that initially followed James Garner as a private investigator named James Rockford. The new pilot, written by "Sons of Anarchy" writer Mike Daniels, was described by TVLine as "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name." That's the media landscape we live in now. Any old IP can be mined for new dollars, networks trying to milk whatever they can out of the name recognition these shows have left instead of developing new properties.

The shows on this list, however, have made less of an impression than "The Rockford Files." Many of them have never been on streaming, and if they were released on home video, it was years ago. These shows were all hits in the 1970s, but they've been sadly forgotten in the years since.