Michael Douglas Wanted Marvel To Kill His Ant-Man In A Spectacular Way

Since the "Ant-Man" franchise launched in 2015, it has centered on a handful of main characters. First and foremost are Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who are the current Ant-Man and the Wasp. Joining them are Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer, who finds working on superhero movies to be a mixed bag) — Hope's parents and the original Ant-Man and the Wasp — as well as Scott's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton). The Ant-Family has been through highs and lows throughout their Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure, always coming away from their adventures intact. However, if Douglas had it his way, Pym would've been killed off spectacularly.

Douglas revealed as much during a conversation on The View, explaining that he wanted Pym to die in the cameo-loaded "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." "I said I'd like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There's got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is," he said of his vision for Pym's demise. Ultimately, though, despite Douglas' request and how "Quantumania" teases the death of every Ant-Person in Phase Five except Cassie, Pym survives the film's events.

Douglas also theorized that he doesn't think he'll return to the MCU beyond "Quantumania," stating, "Now, I don't think I'm going to show up." However, that hasn't been the case so far.