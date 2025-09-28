12 Best TV Shows Like Nobody Wants This
In 2024, Erin Foster's romantic comedy series "Nobody Wants This" hit Netflix and became a massive hit for the streaming service right away, confirming that stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are still major draws for audiences after years and years on the small screen. When we first meet Joanne (Bell), she's a stubbornly single woman who hosts a podcast about sex and dating with her sister Morgan ("Succession" standout Justine Lupe), and as for rabbi Noah Roklov (Adam Brody), he's breaking up with his girlfriend after he realizes that she expects him to propose, and he doesn't want to. These two then meet at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend and immediately hit it off, but because Joanne is both agnostic and decidedly not Jewish and Noah's life and faith are so deeply intertwined, you're left to wonder if these two crazy kids can really make it work.
If you definitely do want endless amounts of "Nobody Wants This" but need something to watch in between season drops on Netflix, you're in luck, because we've got you covered. From other shows featuring Bell and Brody — who never actually worked together before "Nobody Wants This" even though Bell worked with Brody's real-life wife Leighton Meester on "Gossip Girl" — to some of the best romantic comedies on TV, here's what you should check out if you love "Nobody Wants This."
The O.C.
If you're not familiar with Adam Brody's body of work but love him on "Nobody Wants This," you'd better go back to the very beginning and check out his starring role as Seth Cohen on the teen drama "The O.C." Created by Josh Schwartz, the series, set in the luxurious Californian Orange County, tells the story of Ryan Atwood (Benjamin McKenzie), a young kid from the rough-and-tumble neighborhood of Chino who ends up in jail after unsuccessfully stealing a car with his older brother. There, he's rescued by public defender Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher), who, against the wishes of his upper-crust wife Kirsten (Kelly Rowan), brings Ryan home to his their massive mansion and puts him up in the pool house. Ryan meets their son Seth and the beautiful girl next door, Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton), and strikes up a connection with both of them quickly (albeit in vastly different ways).
Ryan ends up staying with the Cohens for good, and even though he's the first character we meet, Brody's Seth is the breakout character of the show; not only did he help "make nerds hot again," but his in-universe interest in bands like Death Cab for Cutie and Bright Eyes helped bring those acts into the mainstream. Seth is one of many reasons to check out "The O.C.," but you'll definitely discover that Brody's irresistible in his first big role.
Veronica Mars
Speaking of "first big roles," if you're doing a post-"Nobody Wants This" binge deep dive on Kristen Bell's body of work, you cannot skip "Veronica Mars." Bell stars as the titular teen detective, and right out of the gate, you're treated to her intense backstory. After her friend Lilly Kane (played in flashbacks by future superstar Amanda Seyfried) is murdered and Veronica's father, sheriff Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni), botches the ensuing investigation; during the fallout, Veronica's boyfriend and Lilly's brother Duncan (Teddy Dunn) ends their relationship abruptly, and Veronica falls out of favor with all of her friends. Ostracized by the wealthy teens residing in the fictional California town of Neptune, Veronica starts helping her father, now a private investigator, with his cases.
Led by Bell in what's probably her signature performance, "Veronica Mars" spanned three original seasons before its cancellation but returned for a fan-funded movie in 2014 and a fourth season in 2019, so there's plenty for you to binge. Colantoni and Bell are both doing career-best work here, as are players like Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, and Ryan Hansen, the last of whom went on to headline "Party Down" with Rob Thomas, the mind behind "Veronica Mars." If you haven't seen this excellent Bell project yet, stop what you're doing and go binge "Veronica Mars" right away.
The Good Place
Yes, Michael Schur's heartfelt series "The Good Place" is another show that stars Kristen Bell, but like "Nobody Wants This," it's also a show about Kristen Bell where she falls in love with a deeply kind and empathetic men despite the fact that she's a bit difficult. After Bell's lead character Eleanor Shellstrop dies, she winds up in an afterlife that she believes is the "good place," but there's one big problem: she knows she's a dirtbag from Arizona who definitely doesn't belong in any sort of heaven. Determined to not get kicked out and sent to the "bad place," Eleanor enlists the help of her "assigned soulmate" Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), who just so happens to be an ethics professor (or was, when he was alive), to help her become a better person.
Like Noah on "Nobody Wants This," Chidi is a gentle and sweet (albeit easily flustered and exasperated) guy who puts up with all of Eleanor's flaws after they transition from assigned soulmates to friends to actual soulmates. We won't spoil all the great twists in "The Good Place" here, but suffice to say that Eleanor and Chidi go through a lot together and still manage to find one another in every lifetime, like Noah and Joanne might.
Fleabag
The first season of the Amazon original series "Fleabag" is great, but it's not all that similar to "Nobody Wants This." The second season, though? It opens with the titular Fleabag (star, writer, and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge) telling the camera that "This is a love story," and it builds to an unlikely but beautiful and passionate relationship that forces the man in the equation into a crisis of faith. When Fleabag first meets the man only known as the Priest (Andrew Scott), she learns that he's set to officiate the wedding of her godmother (a delightfully nasty Olivia Colman) and her widowed father (Bill Paterson) while they all attend a disastrous dinner; after a physical fight breaks out thanks to Fleabag's odious brother-in-law Martin (Brett Gelman), the two end up bonding.
Despite his vow of celibacy, it's clear that Fleabag and the Priest are falling for one another, and even though they do consummate their relationship, the Priest's relationship with God ultimately comes first. "Fleabag" is so popular and beloved that Joanne herself might see fit to reference its excellence on "Nobody Wants This," and it's the perfect companion to the Netflix original no matter what.
You're the Worst
If you love how nontraditional and fresh "Nobody Wants This" feels, you should definitely give "You're the Worst" a try. Created by Stephen Falk, the series centers around the thorny romance between Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) and Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) after they meet at a wedding of a mutual friend (Gretchen steals a gift, and Jimmy, who used to date the bride, gets punched and tossed out by the groom). After spending the night together, Gretchen and Jimmy decide to pursue an actual relationship of sorts, much to the shock of Jimmy's roommate and only real friend Edgar Quintero (Desmin Borges) and Gretchen's erratic, promiscuous, married best friend Lindsay Jillian (Kether Donohue).
"Nobody Wants This" is really funny and romantic at the same time, and even though "You're the Worst" is considerably darker — there's a running bit where Edgar, an Iraq War veteran, keeps saying, "I didn't know it was a school" — but it's also incredibly funny. Plus, even through their ups and downs, Gretchen and Jimmy make a weirdly irresistible couple, despite the fact that they're two people who bristle at anything earnest. For a show that deftly balances comedy, romance, and frank discussions of mental health that's not "Nobody Wants This," try "You're the Worst."
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Adapted from the 2005 film starring a then-unmarried Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — who got together after the movie, wed in 2014, and divorced in 2019 — the Amazon original series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" went through some turmoil of its own. Originally slated to star "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" underwent a shakeup as Waller-Bridge departed over creative differences and was ultimately replaced by "PEN15" star Maya Erskine. Thankfully, Erskine and Glover are a genuine delight on the series, which, like the film, is about two spies who have to pretend that they're an average married couple as they also try to deal with various crises and missions under the aliases John and Jane Smith.
Throughout the first season of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Glover's "John" (whose real first name is Michael) and Erskine's "Jane" (whose real first name is Alana) learn to live with each other as they receive missions and instructions from a mysterious source, steadfastly performing their jobs even as they end up in the line of fire. Also, just like in the movie itself, the two end up falling in love, and the chemistry between Glover and Erskine is genuinely electric. "Nobody Wants This" isn't about spies, and Joanne and Noah aren't ever in any sort of danger, but if you're looking for an equally unconventional romance with two top-notch performers you loved on other shows, you'll definitely want to check out "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
A lot of "Nobody Wants This" revolves around Noah's identity as both a rabbi and a proud Jewish man, so if you're looking for another series that also unequivocally celebrates Jewish traditions, you might want to consider "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." When we first meet the titular Mrs. Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan), she's all set to cook an elaborate dinner for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur when her husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) delivers some shocking news: he's running away with his secretary and abandoning their marriage. Shaken to her very core, Midge drunkenly heads to the comedy club where Joel usually delivers his amateur sets — full of jokes he unabashedly steals from famous comedians — and performs an impromptu knockout set of her own, catching the attention of aspiring talent manager and the club's owner Susie Myerson (fellow Emmy winner Alex Borstein).
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is, frankly, an ode to Judaism through both Midge and Joel's families, and just like in "Nobody Wants This," the religion is never mocked, but honored and presented as something that brings people together. Plus, if you're looking for the "rom-com" angle, Midge's attraction to Luke Kirby's take on real comedian Lenny Bruce is a truly phenomenal throughline.
Shrinking
Something that "Nobody Wants This" tackles beautifully is that it gives audiences flawed and even difficult characters and convinces you to love them despite all of their sharp edges, and that same lovely instinct is present in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking." Created by Bill Lawrence (the mind behind "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso"), Lawrence's lead "Ted Lasso" actor Brett Goldstein, and this show's star Jason Segel, "Shrinking" centers around Segel's therapist Jimmy Laird, who's grieving his late wife and learning how to be a single parent to his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) when he makes a surprising and potentially somewhat unethical decision. Specifically, Jimmy decides that he's going to be super direct with his patients to try to change their lives for the better, despite apprehension from his friends and colleagues Gaby Evans (Jessica Williams) and Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford).
Not only does Jimmy explore a romance with Gaby that, like Noah and Joanne's on "Nobody Wants This," has some serious ups and downs, but his frank approach to bettering both himself and his patients feels like something Noah might do as a spiritual advisor on "Nobody Wants This." Oh, and the shows also share one other big thing in common: they're both stacked with incredible casts.
One Day
Let's get this out of the way: Netflix's original miniseries "One Day" is swoonworthy and deeply romantic, but unlike "Nobody Wants This," it's decidedly not very funny; still, you should still try the former if you love the latter. Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls — which was previously adapted into a lackluster movie in 2011 starring Jim Sturgess and a woefully miscast Anne Hathaway — "One Day" utilizes a really great narrative framework to tell the slow-burn love story of Emma Morley and Dexter "Dex" Mayhew, played on the miniseries by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall (whom you might remember from season 2 of "The White Lotus"). Each episode in the series takes place on the same day, July 15, but each one jumps forward by one year, chronicling the 14 years that pass from when Emma and Dex meet at a graduation ball while matriculating from the University of Edinburgh and how they ultimately fall in love.
"One Day" makes the most out of Woodall and Mod's phenomenal chemistry and their excellent performances, letting the audience stick with Dex and Emma as they make mistakes, fall in love with other people, and then find their way back to one another. Again, this is considerably lighter on laughs than "Nobody Wants This," but still absolutely worth watching.
Normal People
Similar to "One Day," nobody would call "Normal People" a barrel of laughs, but if you just finished binge-watching "Nobody Wants This" and are looking for another unlikely but incredibly engrossing love story, you'll absolutely want to add this to your queue. Based on Sally Rooney's second novel of the same name, "Normal People" is also similar to "One Day" in that it spans decades and focuses on one couple who meet at a young age and remain infatuated with one another, despite the odds; this story is set in Ireland and focuses on Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal, in his television debut) and Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones).
Connell and Marianne first meet at secondary school (which, for American readers, is basically high school) and, even though they exist in different parts of the school's social structure — Marianne is quiet and shy, and Connell is popular and outgoing — they end up meeting and spending time together because Connell's mother works as a housekeeper for Marianne's wealthy family. After graduation, Connell and Marianne remain in touch and keep falling in and out of love with others and each other, painting a picture of two people deeply in love who may or may not be able to truly make things work. "Nobody Wants This" is decidedly funnier than "Normal People," but they're both about people falling deeply in love and trying to intertwine their lives to the fullest.
Colin From Accounts
In "Nobody Wants This," Joanne and Noah share a sweet kiss, after which Joanne worries that she's not "good" enough for Noah and tries to prove that she definitely is by helping a stray dog. This is such a bizarre similarity to the understated comedy "Colin From Accounts" that you have to wonder, even if just for a second, if the people behind these shows compared notes. (While the shared throughline here is funny, to be quite clear, we're kidding — due to the fact that the dog in "Nobody Wants This" isn't a central plot point). Created by and starring Australian couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who play lead characters Gordon 'Flash' Crapp and Ashley Molden — "Colin From Accounts" charts the unlikely love story between Gordon and Ashley, who meet because of a strange accident. While Ashley, the pedestrian in this situation, is attempting to flirt with Gordon as he drives, he runs into an escaped dog; when they bring him to the vet, they decide to band together to save the pup and name him Colin after an imaginary coworker.
Brammall and Dyer's work on the series as showrunners and stars is genuinely excellent, and it certainly doesn't hurt that Colin the dog is extremely cute. If you wished the dog in "Nobody Wants This" stuck around, definitely try "Colin From Accounts."
Catastrophe
Like "Colin From Accounts," the Amazon Prime original series "Catastrophe" stars its creators, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney — and it makes the show feel lived-in, real, and all too relatable. On the series, Horgan and Delaney play characters appropriately named Sharon and Rob who have a one-night stand when Rob is visiting London for work; when Sharon realizes she's pregnant after their brief tryst, she tells Rob that she plans to keep the baby but that he doesn't necessarily need to be involved. Rob decides that he wants to be in the baby's life, and ultimately, Rob and Sharon go on to get married and have more children, all the while presenting a devastatingly funny and pathos-filled portrait of modern marriage and parenthood.
Rob and Sharon, like Noah and Joanne on "Nobody Wants This," are incredibly flawed and not always perfectly matched, but at the end of the day, you can't help but root for them, even after Rob's personal demons threaten to derail the life that he and Sharon have so carefully built. "Catastrophe" is, without question, one of the most raw, honest, and hilarious shows to air in recent memory, and if that hasn't convinced you, it also features one of Carrie Fisher's final performances; she plays Rob's loving but firm mother, and it's a truly excellent turn from a legendary actor we lost too soon.
"Nobody Wants This," meanwhile, is streaming on Netflix now.