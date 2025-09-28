12 Best TV Shows Like Nobody Wants This

In 2024, Erin Foster's romantic comedy series "Nobody Wants This" hit Netflix and became a massive hit for the streaming service right away, confirming that stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are still major draws for audiences after years and years on the small screen. When we first meet Joanne (Bell), she's a stubbornly single woman who hosts a podcast about sex and dating with her sister Morgan ("Succession" standout Justine Lupe), and as for rabbi Noah Roklov (Adam Brody), he's breaking up with his girlfriend after he realizes that she expects him to propose, and he doesn't want to. These two then meet at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend and immediately hit it off, but because Joanne is both agnostic and decidedly not Jewish and Noah's life and faith are so deeply intertwined, you're left to wonder if these two crazy kids can really make it work.

If you definitely do want endless amounts of "Nobody Wants This" but need something to watch in between season drops on Netflix, you're in luck, because we've got you covered. From other shows featuring Bell and Brody — who never actually worked together before "Nobody Wants This" even though Bell worked with Brody's real-life wife Leighton Meester on "Gossip Girl" — to some of the best romantic comedies on TV, here's what you should check out if you love "Nobody Wants This."