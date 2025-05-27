What Happened To The Cast Of Three's Company?

Two women having a man for a roommate? What a scandalous and naughty arrangement! At least it was in 1977 when "Three's Company" debuted. And many of the show's storylines mined its comedy from the inherent shock value of that premise, with there constantly being awkward encounters and misunderstood intentions between the roommates, their neighbors, and other people in and around their shared apartment.

There are, of course, "Three's Company" moments that aged poorly, given the nature of its humor and how much has changed since the era during which it aired. But as a whole, it is remembered fondly as a classic sitcom, one that made megastars of its main trio of actors — John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt. Rounding out the main ensemble were landlords, neighbors, friends, co-workers, and other members of the social circle that spiraled out from the core threesome. And even then, the makeup of that threesome would change a couple of times after the exit of Somers and the two subsequent attempts to replace her.

For most of the cast of "Three's Company," it would either be their biggest role, or at least their final major role of note. But a few did manage to have careers that maintained the momentum they had during the peak of "Three's Company" mania for years to come.