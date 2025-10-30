Why Mark Harmon Is Returning To Play Gibbs For The NCIS: Origins Crossover Event
Contains spoilers for upcoming episodes of "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins"
Just in time for Sweeps month, Mark Harmon, after countless tours of duty on "NCIS," is coming back to the role that made him famous. The event in question is an "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" crossover set to air on November 11. The central focus will be a case that began in the 1990s during Gibbs' time at Camp Pendleton, and will be resolved in the modern era by the current "NCIS" crew. Harmon will only appear in the "Origins" half of the crossover, so don't expect many interactions with anyone from the "NCIS" side. On top of that, the shows will switch time slots for the crossover — "Origins" will air first, followed by "NCIS."
One tantalizing hint as to what Gibbs has been up to in his Alaskan home away from home was dropped in an announcement from "Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. "We don't want to give too much away, but let's just say Gibbs is no longer alone," the showrunners shared in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). Whether that means a girlfriend or a dog remains up in the air.
Mark Harmon has remained close to NCIS
Since leaving "NCIS" as a regular in 2021, Mark Harmon has kept a lower profile — but continues to act sparingly in Hollywood. Most recently, he reprised his role as Tess Coleman's (Jamie Lee Curtis) now-husband, Ryan, in "Freakier Friday."
But even if he's largely retired playing Gibbs on-screen, it doesn't mean Harmon has been far from the "NCIS" world as a whole. His character makes occasional appearances on "NCIS: Origins," typically narrating and giving Gibbs' current perspective on a past case. Harmon also works as an executive producer on "NCIS" and "Origins." He appears to be hands-on behind the scenes, and was heavily involved in the casting of Austin Stowell as Gibbs.
Harmon's been just as busy on the personal front — his son, Sean and his wife Courtney Prather, recently made him a grandfather with the birth of their son, Cooper Knox Harmon in May. It's easy to imagine Gibbs approving these kinds of family values.