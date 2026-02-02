5 Best Q Episodes In Star Trek, Ranked

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in 1987, it introduced one of the franchise's best recurring villains in Q (John de Lancie). Unlike most series baddies, Q isn't out to destroy all of humanity, and in fact steps in multiple times to do the exact opposite. In most cases, Q is essentially a trickster god, but he's also the harbinger of doom in interesting ways. As the one who introduces humanity to the Borg, Q effectively helps them prepare for a threat they didn't know was coming.

De Lancie appeared in over a dozen episodes across four "Star Trek" series, including every episode of "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2, making him the most frequent guest star to play a single character. Because he's been in so many episodes across a multitude of decades and "Star Trek" series, Q is regarded as one of the best characters in the canon. His return typically results in fun episodes, and when he gets serious about something, they can turn dark on a dime.

Every fan has their favorite Q episodes, and there are many to choose from. Selecting the top five required looking through each of them and determining which was received the best by critics and fans, resulting in selections from two series in particular. These five episodes are widely regarded as some of the best in the franchise, and they're certainly among the best to feature Q as a villain, trickster, and from a certain point of view, quiet hero.