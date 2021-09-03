Picard Season 2 Is Bringing Back A Terrifying Star Trek Villain

In June of this year, Paramount+ released its first extended look at the second season of "Star Trek: Picard," one of multiple "Star Trek" projects that premiered upon the release of the streaming service. Central to the trailer is Q (played by John de Lancie), an alien with considerable supernatural abilities. In past episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which canonically precedes "Picard," Q has proven capable of using his powers to travel through time. The first "Picard" Season 2 trailer suggests that at least at some point in the season, Q will use his powers to transport Picard (Patrick Stewart) and company into an alternate dimension.

In the cases of certain characters, the alternate dimension versions of themselves they inhabit are markedly different than how they appear in the show's primary timeline. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), for example, becomes entirely human in the new Season 2 universe. This is unusual for the character, because in her past, she was a Borg, a species of cybernetic humanoid connected through a singular hivemind. Though she possessed an individual consciousness by the time she joined the Voyager crew, she nevertheless retained some cybernetic implants. Her human appearance suggests that in the new universe, Seven of Nine was only ever Annika Hansen, her identity prior to her Borg assimilation.

While Seven of Nine may no longer be even part Borg, at least temporarily, new reports confirm that "Picard" Season 2 will introduce another classic Borg character into the mix.