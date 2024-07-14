Star Trek: What Is A Q?

From the good-natured ribbing of Archer (Scott Bakula) and Shran (Jeffrey Combs) to the relentless cat-and-mouse game of Odo (René Auberjonois) and Quark (Armin Shimerman), the Star Trek franchise loves a good frenemy relationship. And nobody does the complicated frenemy situationship better than Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Q (John de Lancie), the seemingly immortal and virtually omnipotent trickster who first singled the captain out in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" series premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint." A fan favorite, John de Lancie's Q was almost the villain of the Star Trek movie "First Contact."

As a member of the Q race from the extradimensional Q Continuum, Q shares his name with every other being from his realm, collectively referred to as the Q species or Q Continuum. Although the veracity of his claims tends to be murky at best — the people of Brax call him "the god of lies" — Q insists that the Q race is eternal. This comes up on the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "The Q and the Grey," when Q tells Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), "The Q didn't come into existence. The Q have always existed."

The Q possess vast powers, including the ability to manipulate energy and matter, alter perception, travel through time, and confer those powers to others. Despite their apparent omnipotence, a Q who adopted the name Quinn (Gerrit Graham) on the "Voyager" episode "Death Wish" once told Tuvok (Tim Russ), "You mustn't think of us as omnipotent, no matter what the Continuum would like you to believe. You and your ship seem incredibly powerful to lifeforms without your technical expertise." Quinn's comment supports the fan theory that Q powers are technology-based.