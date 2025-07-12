We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When David Lynch died on January 16, 2025, he left behind a body of work that was singular to say the least. A filmmaker, painter, musician, and actor, Lynch brought surrealism into the mainstream through movies like "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Dr." and the TV series "Twin Peaks." His work combined the small town Americana he grew up in with the violence and decay he witnessed while enrolled at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. He turned to filmmaking with independently-produced shorts, leading to a fellowship at the newly-formed American Film Institute. It was there that he directed his first feature, the midnight movie masterpiece "Eraserhead," and the rest, as they say, is history.

Lynch's film and television work was a hodgepodge of cinematic influences, including noir, soap opera, camp, and horror. His plots were based in the reality of dreams (or sometimes nightmares), involving mysteries, Hitchcockian blondes, and the endless struggle between good and evil. Scored to pop hits from the 1950s and veering wildly from comedy to violence within the same scene, his work was, for lack of a better word, Lynchian, and although he inspired many imitators, there will never be another one like him. Here is our list of all 12 David Lynch movies and TV shows, ranked from worst to best.