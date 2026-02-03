10 Marvel Disney Plus Characters We'll Likely Never See Again

There was a time when it was easy to predict when a Marvel Cinematic Universe character would reappear, from the Collector's (Benicio Del Toro) mid-credits debut in "Thor: The Dark World" preceding "Guardians of the Galaxy," to the Maximoff Twins first appearing in a "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" stinger a little more than a year before their larger presence in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." When this franchise only handled two or three movies a year, following up on familiar faces was easy to do consistently.

Starting with Phase Four, though, the MCU delivered streaming shows for Disney+ starring some of its major big screen players. Suddenly, there were three or four live-action TV series dropping each year that directly intertwined with the features, ballooning the MCU's character roster to unsustainable numbers. Expanding so rapidly into this realm was easily one of the biggest mistakes Marvel made after "Avengers: Endgame," so it's no surprise that the company is now dialing back its streaming ambitions.

Still, that initial wave of Marvel Studios Disney+ shows remains on the streamer, now with a deluge of characters audiences will likely never see again. The reasons these individuals aren't appearing in "Avengers: Doomsday" and other forthcoming MCU projects are endless. All, though, reflect how far this saga has come from the days when teased characters were practically guaranteed to become major MCU players.