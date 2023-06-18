Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman Begged Her Agent To Land Her A Role In The MCU

Olivia Colman has accomplished a lot of amazing feats in her career, including winning an Oscar for "The Favourite" and an Emmy for "The Crown." But until "Secret Invasion," one important item remained firmly unchecked on her resume — a role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

It seems that dreams do come true if you work hard enough ... and if you beg your agent to get a foot in the door for you. Apparently, Colman did a little pleading with her reps to land the part of Special Agent Sonya Falsworth. "After every Marvel film that's landed in cinemas, I've phoned my agent and said 'Please get on me in the Marvel!,'" she said during a press conference attended by Looper. "And finally, either she got fed up of me calling her, or it happened. So it wasn't 'Why Secret Invasion?' Secret Invasion called — any mention of the word Marvel and I'd be in it."

While it did take a few years, Colman finally has her Marvel role. It turns out the actress is a huge fan of superhero films and has previously spoken out about her dream of appearing in a Marvel-related production — even wishing aloud that her new character would sprout superpowers.