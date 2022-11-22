Vincent D'Onofrio Has Great Things To Say About Alaqua Cox's Echo

According to Rotten Tomatoes, many Disney+ originals are top-rated experiences, with several of the critically acclaimed titles receiving the coveted Certified Fresh honor, including "Hawkeye." The series starring Jeremy Renner's Avengers persona in his first solo affair introduced several unique characters, including Echo (played by Alaqua Cox), who is also getting her own series — and Vincent D'Onofrio has nothing but favorable things to say about her performance.

Cox kicked her acting career off in stellar fashion, booking her breakthrough role in the Phase 4 series in December 2020 (via Variety), and it didn't take long for her to carve her own path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Less than a year later, in March 2021, Marvel was already gearing her up for a solo series (via Deadline). The show will take place after the events of "Hawkeye" and her encounter with Kingpin, and it turns out that Wilson Fisk survived that ordeal – Vincent D'Onofrio is also in the Disney+ "Echo" series. Sydney Freeland, whose credits include "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to lead the directing team with creator Marion Dayre serving as head writer (via IMDb). The Phase 5 show wrapped filming in August 2022, and a month later, certain fans and insiders got their first glimpse of Echo at the D23 Expo.

While there are still several things unknown about the series, D'Onofrio made a point to make sure fans know what Cox is bringing to the table in "Echo."