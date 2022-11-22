Vincent D'Onofrio Has Great Things To Say About Alaqua Cox's Echo
According to Rotten Tomatoes, many Disney+ originals are top-rated experiences, with several of the critically acclaimed titles receiving the coveted Certified Fresh honor, including "Hawkeye." The series starring Jeremy Renner's Avengers persona in his first solo affair introduced several unique characters, including Echo (played by Alaqua Cox), who is also getting her own series — and Vincent D'Onofrio has nothing but favorable things to say about her performance.
Cox kicked her acting career off in stellar fashion, booking her breakthrough role in the Phase 4 series in December 2020 (via Variety), and it didn't take long for her to carve her own path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Less than a year later, in March 2021, Marvel was already gearing her up for a solo series (via Deadline). The show will take place after the events of "Hawkeye" and her encounter with Kingpin, and it turns out that Wilson Fisk survived that ordeal – Vincent D'Onofrio is also in the Disney+ "Echo" series. Sydney Freeland, whose credits include "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to lead the directing team with creator Marion Dayre serving as head writer (via IMDb). The Phase 5 show wrapped filming in August 2022, and a month later, certain fans and insiders got their first glimpse of Echo at the D23 Expo.
While there are still several things unknown about the series, D'Onofrio made a point to make sure fans know what Cox is bringing to the table in "Echo."
D'Onofrio offers high praise to his Echo co-star
At Salt Lake FanX, Vincent D'Onofrio discussed many things, including his time on the set of "Echo." The actor wasn't allowed to give much away about the story or any fascinating details about Kingpin, but he did reveal that Alaqua Cox is the real deal. "I have to say that in 'Echo,' which is coming, where you get to see Alaqua Cox's performance ... it was just phenomenal" (via Murphy's Multiverse). And that isn't the first time he has publicly praised Cox and the rest of the cast of the Disney+ series.
When the first footage of "Echo" was shown at the D23 Expo, D'Onofrio said, "It's a great cast. I was so impressed by these people. They're amazing talents, all of them. To bring Fisk and Maya back together is such a thrill" (via Marvel). Cox also showed tremendous gratitude for the talented roster, saying, "I'm so lucky to have amazing costars that were able to help me along the way of this giant journey ... This is such an amazing feeling."
Cox went through a lot of training to prepare for the role, and it seems to have paid off given the feedback she has received. It will be intriguing to see how things play out for the persona moving forward in the MCU, and hopefully, fans will get to see more of her well-received performances in other Marvel adventures down the line. It does seem like D'Onforio and Wilson Fisk will be around for a while as he is set to be in "Daredevil: Born Again," but before that exciting ordeal takes place, Kingpin will be back in "Echo" in 2023.