10 Actors Who Were Allegedly Blacklisted From Hollywood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of Hollywood moves fast. All it takes is one hit project, a viral social media post, or an eye-grabbing pop culture moment to become an overnight sensation. Just look at Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams — thanks to the surprise acclaim of "Heated Rivalry," they were catapulted into the spotlight, each amassing nearly three million Instagram followers in mere weeks. However, just as quickly as Hollywood awards fame, it can snatch it away.

A controversial or misconstrued comment, being seen as difficult to work with, public legal battles, and more can quickly cause an actor's career to come to a crashing halt ... sometimes temporarily, sometimes permanently. Even after decades of starring in hit films and TV shows, many actors find themselves blacklisted, unable to find work no matter how hard they try. That's because, when a star is associated with controversy, studios and networks don't want public backlash to overshadow the project.

From Melissa Barrera, who was cut from the "Scream" franchise for her posts about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to Johnny Depp, who was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" series in light of his defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, no one is immune from the fleeting nature of Hollywood.